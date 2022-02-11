Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to Pennsylvania HFA's Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds Series 2022-138; outlook stable

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's ("PHFA") proposed $255.5 million Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-138 (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds) revenue bonds to be issued under the Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program ("MRB"). We maintain the Aa1 rating on approximately $3.3 billion of outstanding debt within this indenture. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the sustained expansion and prudent management of the MRB indenture's significant mortgage loan and debt portfolios. The broader Single Family Mortgage Loan Program ("SFMLP") maintains a high level of overcollateralization with a Moody's-adjusted 1.2x PADR since 2017. Financial operations remain positive though have narrowed the last two fiscal years, both within the MRB indenture as well as the SFMLP, as a result of rising general and administrative expenses associated with robust new mortgage loan activity. PHFA has performed well through the COVID-driven downturn as December 31, 2021 serious delinquencies are now 3.9% of total loans, down from 4.7% the prior quarter and consistent with pre-pandemic levels. As well, forbearances remain modest and have declined to 1.0% of loan principal outstanding. This performance is indicative of the strong oversight provided by the Agency's servicing operations responsible for all loans under the MRB indenture.

These strengths are offset by the state's comparatively weaker housing fundamentals and employment outlook, as well as a somewhat elevated risk exposure to loan performance as approximately 25% of the portfolio is comprised of lower LTV uninsured loans.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that management's sound administration of the MRB program will sustain the trend of positive financial margins, strong balance sheet resources and continued favorable loan performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained strengthening of program profitability and growing loan loss support within the mortgage portfolio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant loan loss within the uninsured portfolio that materially impacts program overcollateralization

- Dramatic shift in loan portfolio composition toward riskier mortgages that materially erodes agency financial strength

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the PHFA (issuer rating Aa2/stable) payable from and secured by a pledge of Revenues (defined to include principal and interest due on all Mortgage Loans, exclusive of fees payable for accounting, collection and other services required in connection with servicing of the Mortgage Loans), as well as a pledge of all amounts and investments on deposit in funds and accounts established by the Indenture. These funds include a Capital Reserve Fund equal to 3% of aggregate principal bonds outstanding.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022-138 bonds, together with Agency funds, will be used to purchase mortgage loans for single family residences and provide down payment assistance loans to low and moderate income borrowers.

PROFILE

The Agency promotes housing for low and moderate income families within the state through the purchase of loans or mortgages originated by participating lending institutions that finance the purchase, construction, improvement or rehabilitation of owner-occupied single family residences. PHFA's $3.16 billion of first mortgage loans outstanding under the MRB program (as of December 31, 2021) are all 30-year fixed rate mortgages. The Agency is the Master Servicer of its loan portfolio.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

