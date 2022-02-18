Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to SONYMA Homeowner Mort. Rev. Bonds, Series 242 through 245; outlook stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an Aa1 to the State of New York Mortgage Agency's (the "Agency") proposed $227,705,000 Homeowner Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Social Bonds) (the "Bonds"), further detailed below:

$115,020,000 Series 242 (Non-AMT)

$18,270,000 Series 243 (AMT)

$38,405,000 Series 244 (Non-AMT)

$56,010,000 Series 245 (Federally Taxable)

The Bonds will be issued under the Agency's Homeowner Mortgage Revenue Bonds General Resolution (the "Resolution"), adopted on September 10, 1987, as amended, restated and supplemented. Moody's also maintains an Aa1 rating on all parity debt issued and outstanding under the Resolution. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the Resolution's strong balance sheet, evidenced by a healthy program asset-to-debt ratio and adequate single digit margins, though below the sector's median. The rating is also supported by cash flow projections that show full and timely payment of debt service, and a long standing history of successful oversight practices that support credit stability going forward.

The loan portfolio's performance and composition remains sound. COVID-19 pandemic driven increase in forbearance and delinquency rates has been trending down. Additionally, the Agency losses from the increase were limited, helped by mortgage insurance and pool insurance coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable based on ongoing transition out of COVID-19 related forbearance and our expectation that the Agency will continue to maintain strong balance sheet and liquidity position of the Resolution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant and sustained increase in the Resolution's financial metrics, including asset-to-debt ratio and margins, coupled with maintenance of sound loan portfolio performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A substantial weakening in the financial position of the Resolution, demonstrated by a drop in asset-to-debt ratio or erosion of margins; or

- A significant deterioration in the credit quality of credit support providers with a material amount of exposure, such as the Agency's MIF Project Pool Insurance Account (Aa1, stable)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are obligations of the Agency secured and payable from unused bonds proceeds, mortgage loan payments and prepayments, and other moneys pledged under the Resolution, including the Debt Service Reserve Fund and the Loan Loss Fund equal to 3% and 1% of the combined outstanding mortgage loans and acquisition fund, respectively. As of October 31, 2021, these reserves were about $83.5 million and $27.5 million, respectively. The Agency has no taxing power.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to purchase mortgage loans, finance second lien down-payment assistance loans that funds mortgage loans generally to first time home buyers, refund certain outstanding bonds under the Resolution, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Homeowner Mortgage Revenue Bonds Resolution was established in 1987 in furtherance of the Agency's core mission of providing and promoting affordable housing for low-to moderate income persons in the State of New York. The Agency accomplishes this mission by issuing tax exempt and taxable bonds to provide low-interest fixed rate mortgages, closing cost and down payment assistance to eligible home buyers, including first-time home buyers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

