Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to preferred shares issued by BlackRock Municipal Income Fund prior to merger

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa1 rating to Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares (VRDP Shares) issued by BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MUI) in connection with its merger with BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE: MFL).

Prior to the reorganization transaction, MUI will refinance its existing Variable Rate Muni Term Preferred Shares (VMTP Shares) into an equal amount of VRDP Shares. The surviving fund will issue additional preferred shares in exchange for, on a one-for-one basis, the outstanding VRDP Shares of MFL. The new VRDP Shares will rank in parity and have terms that are substantially identical to the terms of MFL's outstanding VRDP Shares. Following the close of the merger, the ratings on MFL's preferred shares and MUI's VMTP Shares will be withdrawn.

A summary of the rating action follows:

Issuer: BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Series W-7 VRDP Shares, $287.1 million (2,871 shares with liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) assigned at Aa1

.Series W-7 VRDP Shares, $274.6 million (2,746 shares with liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) assigned at Aa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the VRDP Shares reflects MUI's excellent risk-adjusted asset coverage, solid asset profile and strong fixed charge coverage which were assessed on a pro forma basis, as if the reorganization was effective at the end of February.

Pro forma, MUI compares favorably with higher rated closed-end funds across key rating factors. The combined funds' risk-adjusted asset coverage ratio is strong and consistent with a score of Aaa. Effective leverage for the combined funds was about 39% at the end of February. MUI's asset profile is strong and reflects the high credit quality and liquidity of mostly investment grade securities exempt from federal taxes. The fixed charge coverage ratio of MUI's pro-forma portfolio is over 8 times net investment income when calculated on a trailing one-year basis; and indicates the fund's strong capacity to meet periodic dividend payments from recurring earnings.

Moody's also applies a one-notch downward adjustment from the senior rating profile suggested by the key factors discussed above to reflect the subordinate position of investors holding preferred shares relative to those holding senior unsecured debt obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Aa1 rating on the preferred shares of MUI are unlikely to be upgraded because preferred shares issued by closed-end funds cannot be rated Aaa.

However, the preferred share rating could be downgraded if there is 1) a sustained decline in the fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage ratio; or 2) a deterioration in the credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) a compression in the fund's coverage of fixed charges.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1205925. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rokhaya Cisse, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

