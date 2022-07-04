Moody's assigns Aa1 ratings to The Church Commissioners for England; stable outlook

London, July 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an Aa1 long-term issuer rating and Aa1 senior unsecured debt ratings to the forthcoming two benchmark-sized debt issuances by The Church Commissioners for England (Church Commissioners). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings assigned to the Church Commissioners reflects its very strong financial profile with a lengthy track record of sound investment management, significant autonomy over its distributions to the rest of the Church of England, strong liquidity and minimal leverage, excellent standards of governance and financial strategy and an extremely low likelihood of UK government intervention that would significantly weaken its creditworthiness. It also takes into account its relatively high level of non-discretionary expenditure, although this will reduce over time.

The Church Commissioners's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that its large investment portfolio, strong financial performance, high levels of liquidity and low leverage will be maintained. It also reflects the stable outlook on the Government of United Kingdom (Aa3 stable).

The Church Commissioners manages a large endowment in perpetuity valued at Â£10.1 billion as of financial year end (FYE) 2021, with a strong track record of above target returns over the past thirty years. Despite its role as a funder for the broader Church of England it has autonomy in its distribution strategy, with this autonomy being dictated in legislation. This enables the Church Commissioners to ensure that distributions remain smooth and sustainable over time; they have ranged between 3 to 4% of fund value per annum over the past decade. Moody's expects the funding needs of the Church of England to increase over time, which will increase the demand for the Church Commissioners's resources. However the legislative framework in which the Church Commissioners operates will enable it to ensure that distributions remain sustainable.

The Church Commissioners has high levels of liquidity with around three years of cash on hand as of FYE2021 and low leverage – spendable cash and investments to total adjusted debt was 6.9x as of FYE2021. Its total adjusted debt includes its duty to fund pension obligations related to the pre-1998 service of Church of England clergy, valued at Â£1.35 billion as of FYE2021. In FY2022 Moody's expects total adjusted debt to increase due to benchmark-sized issuances in 2022, but despite this the Church Commissioners's leverage will remain low.

The Church Commissioners has excellent standards of governance and financial strategy. Governance is well entrenched with many aspects dictated by the legislative framework, including the composition of the Assets Committee, which is the body that has the exclusive power and duty to manage the Church Commissioners's assets and investments and to recommend its distributions. It has a very strong financial strategy and management with a well diversified investment portfolio, comprehensive financial reporting, risk management frameworks and monitoring processes, and a risk-averse liquidity policy.

The Church Commissioners has some institutional linkages to the UK government but there are no material impacts of these linkages on its day-to-day operations. There is no direct relationship between the UK government or impact of UK government policy on the Church Commissioners's revenues, expenditures and assets. A substantial majority of the Church Commissioners's assets are non-UK domiciled and not denominated in sterling, limiting its exposure to UK specific macro-economic risks. However, Moody's does consider that the institutional linkages – such as Parliament's ability to pass legislation to alter the Church Commissioners's obligations and/or assets, the presence of a Member of Parliament on the Board of Governors, the ability of the Crown to appoint a number of the Church Commissioners, the Church's own legislative powers and, whilst it would go against agreed convention, the possibility of Parliament passing legislation to alter the Church Commissioners's obligations and/or assets, have a limiting role on the distance between the Church Commissioners's and UK sovereign's rating.

The Church Commissioners has a relatively high level of non-discretionary expenditure related to its historic pension obligations which limits expenditure flexibility. Historically, this has led to around 70% of the Church Commissioners's expenditure being non-discretionary but this will decrease to around 50% over the next Triennium period (2023-2025), and will fall further in subsequent years, as its pension obligations are discharged.

The Aa1 senior unsecured debt ratings are derived from the long-term issuer rating, and reflect the senior unsecured status of the bonds. Moody's expects two benchmark-sized bonds, one of which will be a sustainability bond and one a conventional bond.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material to the Church Commissioners's credit profile. The Church of England target to achieve net zero by 2030 in so far as it relates to the Church Commissioners's own fixed assets, including Lambeth Palace, is not expected to represent a material amount of expenditure in comparison to the scale of the Church Commissioners's overall distributions. The Church Commissioners's own target of achieving net zero carbon in its investment portfolio by 2050 is not expected to have a material impact on the value of the endowment over the medium term.

Social considerations are material to the Church Commissioners's credit profile.

The Church Commissioners, in its role as a funder of the broader Church, has many demands on its resources. If parish donations (the main source of Church of England income outside of the Church Commissioners) fall, this would increase demand on the Church Commissioners's resources. However, Moody's considers that the legislative framework for the Church Commissioners, in particular the powers vested in the Assets Committee to determine its sustainable level of distributions, partially insulates the institution from the need to increase donations beyond this level.

The Church Commissioners may also be exposed to expenditure related to safeguarding redress, a broader Church issue which is expected to evolve to being assessed under a national redress scheme due to be introduced during the Church Commissioners's 2023-2025 Triennium.

Governance considerations are material to the Church Commissioners's credit profile. Governance and financial management standards are very high, with highly experienced personnel on the Board of Governors, Board Committees and sub-groups, and Investment team, in addition to detailed processes and policies governing investments. The organization has strong risk management and liquidity practices, with liquidity management well integrated within its investment management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade could result from an upgrade of the UK sovereign's rating. Given the two-notch gap between the Church Commissioners's rating and the UK sovereign rating, and the presence of some linkages between the two entities, an upgrade of the former independently of the latter is unlikely.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade could result from a downgrade of the UK sovereign's rating, a material deterioration in the value of the endowment and/or a significant increase in endowment distributions above expected levels, a material deterioration in liquidity, changes in its statutory obligations and/or signs of weakening governance.

