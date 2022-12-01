Moody's assigns Aa1 to AK HFC Gen. Mtg. Rev. Bds. II 2022C; outlook stable

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 to Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's approximately $90 million of General Mortgage Revenue Bonds II, 2022 Series C (Non-AMT). Concurrently Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on all outstanding parity debt under the General Mortgage Revenue Bonds II Indenture (Indenture). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the strong financial position of the Indenture, the program's superior security, driven by favorable portfolio performance and satisfactory mortgage insurance provisions, as well as the general obligation pledge of Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (Aa2/stable) (AHFC or Corporation).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Indenture's strong financial position and portfolio performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant PADR and margins growth while maintaining current loan portfolio characteristics

-Significant improvement in the quality of mortgage portfolio, especially a shift toward FHA-insured mortgage loan

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial erosion of Indenture's financial position or continued deterioration of program financial performance to a level not consistent with the Aa1 rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022 Bonds are general obligation of AHFC and are further secured by a pledge and a grant of security interest in bond proceeds, mortgage loans, investments, revenues and other assets held under the Indenture. The 2022 Bonds will be on parity with other bonds outstanding under the Indenture. Although pledged, non-first lien mortgage loans are excluded in our credit consideration for the Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Series C Bonds will be used to acquire mortgage loans for financing affordable housing within the state of Alaska and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Indenture was established in July 2012 to provide financing of permitted mortgage loans. Bond payments are secured by AHFC's general obligation and a pledge of revenues, loans and amounts on deposit in funds and accounts under the Indenture. As of October 31, 2022, there were $542 million of bonds outstanding in the Indenture.

The Indenture provides a debt service reserve fund, which is required to be maintained in an amount at least equal to 2% of the amount of first-lien whole loans and unexpended proceeds held in the mortgage loan fund under the Indenture.

Upon occurrence of various events including issuance of new debt, disbursement of funds to acquire mortgage obligations and release of funds, AHFC is required to deliver a certificate demonstrating (1) a minimum bond coverage (103% for fund withdrawal and 100% for other purposes including issuance of new debt) and (2) that there will be sufficient funds to meet debt service timely under stress assumptions including no prepayments and the entire mortgage portfolio prepaying on the day after the certificate date and the day after the first debt service payment date following the certificate date.

AHFC has no taxing power. The Bonds do not constitute a debt, liability or obligation of the State of Alaska.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

