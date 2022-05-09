Moody's assigns Aa1 to Alabama Public & School College Authority's capital improvement bonds and affirms outstanding issuances; outlook stable

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa1 to the Alabama Public School and College Authority's (PCSA) planned issuance of approximately $37.1 million of Capital Improvement Pool Bonds, Series 2022-A. The bonds are expected to sell on May 17, 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the ratings on the PSCA's outstanding capital improvement and pool refunding bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the Alabama Public School and College Authority's bonds is closely tied to the general credit of the State of Alabama (issuer rating Aa1, stable) given the broad pledge on the bonds. PSCA bonds have a pledge of a portion of state's biggest operating fund, the Education Trust Fund (ETF), into which the state deposits a significant portion of its sales, use and electric utility tax receipts. The pledged revenue provides very strong debt service coverage, estimated at more than 11 times maximum annual debt service inclusive of the current issue. Despite the subordination of the new bonds to all previously issued bonds, the rating on all PSCA debt incorporates this substantial debt service coverage as well as the broad tax base of the state that supports the generation of revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's stable outlook, which applies to the authority's bonds, is supported by the likelihood of continued prudent financial management practices, including expenditure reductions if needed to offset unexpected revenue declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- State rating upgrade combined with sustained growth of pledged revenue

- Strengthened protections against diversion of pledged revenue to other purposes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- State issuer rating downgrade

- State actions to significantly reduce statutory allocation of revenue pledged to the bonds or significantly increase leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are payable from specific tax receipts allocated to the ETF: the state's sales and use taxes, as well as taxes on utilities (providers of water, electric, natural gas or other similar services). In fiscal 2021, sales tax revenue accounted for 81% of the $3.08 billion of total pledged tax revenue. Legal provisions do not include an additional bonds test for the authority's debt in aggregate. Instead, each new series of bonds has a subordinate lien on the pledged revenue relative to all previously issued series of bonds. The current series is subordinate to 14 prior liens.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Capital Improvement Pool Bonds, Series 2022-A will finance a range of capital improvements to the state's K-12 via loans to certain school boards of education. The funds repaid by the school boards are expected to be approximately equal to debt service but the repayments are not pledged to the bonds.

PROFILE

The Alabama Public School and College Authority is the state's largest debt issuer. After issuance of the 2022-A bonds, APSCA debt outstanding will total $2.4 billion, compared with the state's $566 million of general obligation bonds (including premium). The authority was created in 1965 to finance capital improvements to the state's schools and institutions of higher learning. Alabama is the 24th-largest state by population, with almost 5.0 million residents in 2021. Its economy ranked 27th, based on 2021 GDP of $247 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcia Van Wagner

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

