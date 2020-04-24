Moody's assigns Aa1 to Ankeny, IA's GOs and Aa2 to Water Revenue Bonds

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa1 rating to the City of Ankeny, IA's $19.9 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A and a Aa2 rating to the City of Ankeny, IA Water Enterprise's $3.5 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and a Aa2 rating on the water system's revenue debt. Following the sale, the city will have $124.5 million of GOULT debt and water system will have $19.4 million of water revenue debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 GOULT rating is supported by the city's large tax base with economic ties to the Des Moines (Aa2 stable) metropolitan area that supports the city's healthy resident incomes. The city's fund balance and liquidity are strong and supported by ample revenue raising flexibility. The city's pension burden from its participation in two statewide pension plans is moderate and debt burden is above-average given the city's population growth though partially mitigated by rapid amortization.

The Aa2 water revenue rating reflects the water utility's sound customer base and well-managed financial operations that have resulted continuation of strong debt service coverage and healthy liquidity. The rating also incorporates sound legal covenants that included a 1.1x rate covenant and a debt service reserve funded at lesser of the standard three-prong test.

The rating further considers the governance of water rates with the city having unlimited authority to set system rates.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The City of Ankeny and the City of Ankeny, IA Water Enterprise are not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the City of Ankeny and the City of Ankeny, IA Water Enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's outstanding GOULT debt, including the Series 2020A bonds, is secured by the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge and authorization to levy property taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, to pay debt service.

The city's outstanding water revenue bonds, including the Series 2020B bonds, are secured by a senior lien pledge on the net revenues of the city's water utility.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will finance projects in the city's 2020 capital improvement program.

The Series 2020B bonds will finance water projects in the city's 2020 capital improvement program.

PROFILE

Ankeny, IA is growing city located in Polk County (Aaa stable), approximately 10 miles north of Des Moines. The city provides public safety (police and fire), public works, culture and recreation, and other general governmental services. The city's major business-type include water (distribution only), sewer (collection only), and storm water enterprises. The city's population is currently estimated at 59,152, up from 54,598 (2015 special census).

The Ankeny Water Utility is an enterprise of the City of Ankeny and provides water distribution to a customer base of 23,157. The city purchases water from Des Moines Waterworks (Aa1). In fiscal 2019, the water system had average daily demand of 5.6 MGD and peak daily demand of 8.7 MGD compared to a total capacity of 13.9 MGD. The water system currently has storage capacity of 8.5 MGD.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in the city's debt burden and fixed costs (general obligation)

- Improvement in resident income levels (general obligation)

- Material expansion of the customer base that is not offset by growth in leverage (water revenue)

- Continued improvement in system liquidity and debt service coverage (water revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained decline in operating reserves or liquidity (general obligation)

- Growth in debt burden (general obligation and water revenue)

- Weakening of annual debt service coverage or liquidity (water revenue)

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Simpson

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

