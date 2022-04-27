Moody's assigns Aa1 to Arlington, TX's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the City of Arlington, TX's $76.7 million Permanent Improvement Bonds, Series 2022A and $16.4 million Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains a Aa1 issuer rating and a Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no rated debt associated with the GOULT security. After the sale the city will have $679 million of outstanding GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's large and diverse tax base bolstered by the institutional presence of the University of Texas at Arlington (University of Texas System rated Aaa stable), average wealth levels and slightly below average income levels. The rating further incorporates strong management and historically stable financial operations and heathy operating reserves, as well as significant additional liquidity outside the general fund. The rating also reflects the city's elevated leverage and fixed costs.

The lack of rating distinction between the issuer rating and the GOLT rating reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that finances will continue to be conservatively managed leading to stable reserves, and that the tax base will continue to grow because of a strong economy that is driving new residential development. The outlook also reflects the expectation that the debt burden and the adjusted net pension liability will remain moderately elevated but manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in operating reserves

- Material decline in the debt burden and Moody's adjusted net pension liability- Significant improvement in resident income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of operating reserves and/or liquidity

- Significant tax base declines- Material increase in the debt burden or Moody's adjusted net pension liability

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds constitute direct and general obligations of the city, payable from the levy and collection of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will finance various capital improvements. The Series 2022B bonds will refund a portion of the Permanent Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A and the Permanent Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B bonds for net present value savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

The City of Arlington, TX is in the center of the Dallas (A1 stable)/Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) Metroplex. The city encompasses 99.5 square miles and has a current population of approximately 397,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

