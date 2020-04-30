Moody's assigns Aa1 to Arlington TX's GOLT; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Arlington, TX's $8.9 million Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, and the $9.6 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020. Moody's maintains a Aa1 issuer rating and a Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds which will total $437.3 million post sale. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the city's large and diverse tax base bolstered by the institutional presence of the University of Texas at Arlington, average wealth indices, and strong management and historically stable financial operations and solid operating reserves, as well as significant additional liquidity outside the general fund. The rating further considers the city's somewhat above average debt and pension profile for the rating category, as well as high fixed costs burden.

The lack of rating distinction between the issuer rating and the GOLT rating reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Arlington, TX. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Arlington, TX changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's financial profile will remain in-tact despite the expected drop in operating revenues in fiscal 2020 resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The city's growing tax base, as well as a strategic management team that is leveraging its significant financial flexibility to cut expenditures point to stable operations. Additionally, robust liquidity across governmental funds, as well as outside liquidity in the Arlington Tomorrow Fund provides ample financial cushion.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds constitute direct and general obligations of the city, payable from the levy and collection of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city.

The certificates are direct obligations of the city, payable as to principal and interest from a combination of (i) an ad valorem tax levied annually, within the limits prescribed by law, against all taxable property in the City and (ii) a pledge of limited surplus revenues ($1,000) of the city's water and wastewater System.

The city may legally levy up to $25 per $1000 of assessed value, $15 of which may be dedicated to debt service. As of fiscal 2020, the city levied a total tax rate of $6.24, $1.77 of which was dedicated to debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the sale of the bonds are being used to refund outstanding maturities for economic savings. The proceeds from the sale of the certificates are being used to provide funds for equipment purchases.

PROFILE

The city of Arlington, TX is located in the center of the Dallas (A1 stable)/Fort Worth (Aa3 stable Metroplex. The city encompasses 99.5 square miles and has a current population of approximately 385,675.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of increasing operating reserves

- Moderated debt and pension burdens

- Significant improvement in resident income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of operating reserves and/or liquidity

- Significant tax base declines

- Material increase in the debt or pension burden

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

