Moody's assigns Aa1 to Beverly Hills USD, CA's Ser. B and B-1 GO bonds; outlook is stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Beverly Hills Unified School District, CA's $115 million Election of 2018 General Obligation Bonds, Series B (Tax-Exempt) and $110 million Series B-1 (Federally Taxable). The district has $666.3 million par value of outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating assigned to the district's GO bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The Aa2 issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. It reflects the district's remarkably high wealth metrics and above-average resident incomes that contribute to the affordability of the district's bond measures, which received strong voter approval. The rating further reflects the district's high leverage and fixed cost ratios resulting primarily from the large amount of outstanding bond debt to fund an unusually extensive capital program. The district's long-term trend of declining enrollment has increased its entrenchment in Community Funded Status, which insulates the district from variations or reductions in state funding, but has also led to consolidation of school facilities in order to more effectively deliver a comprehensive academic program. The rating considers the district's very strong financial position, supported by a conservative management strategy, burgeoning local tax revenue that is outpacing enrollment, and additional local revenue sources. These strengths help mitigate significant leverage stemming from large outstanding debt and pension liabilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that tax base growth, community-funded status, and strong fiscal management will continue to support the district's healthy financial position and enable the district to manage its elevated leverage and fixed cost ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in balance sheet leverage and fixed costs

- Sustained increase in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in the district's financial position

- Material increase in leverage or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the repair, upgrading, acquisition, construction, and equipping of district sites and facilities.

PROFILE

Beverly Hills USD encompasses 5.7 square miles in western Los Angeles County and is generally coterminous with the City of Beverly Hills (Aaa). The district's estimated population is 34,505. The district provides K-12 education, operating two K-5 elementary schools, one 6-8 middle school, one 9-12 high school, and one continuation high school, with enrollment of about 3,150 students as of fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

