Moody's assigns Aa1 to Brown University's (RI) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to Brown University's (RI) proposed approximately $88 million Higher Education Facilities Revenue Bonds (Brown University Issue - Series 2022A) to be issued by the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation. We have also affirmed the Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 ratings on outstanding revenue bonds. We also affirmed the Aa1/VMIG 1 on variable rate demand bonds and the P-1 rating on the university's $125 million taxable commercial paper program. The university had around $1.4 billion of debt as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Brown's Aa1 issuer rating incorporates its stellar student demand as an Ivy League comprehensive research university with very strong philanthropic support. Brown generally translates this demand into above average net tuition revenue, notable given its need blind admission policy, which meets full aid. Accepting only 5.5% of applicants nearly 70% choosing to attend the school, Brown's deep demand continues to strengthen despite heightened operating challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. The university benefits from exceptional fundraising, which along with strong investment returns is driving growth in cash and investments. Total cash and investments stood at nearly $8 billion for fiscal 2021 ending June 30, although approximately $522 million of that total are taxable bond proceeds that has been or will be used ultimately to refinance debt and for new projects.

Offsetting considerations include high financial leverage that has increased substantially in recent years and leaves little room for incremental debt without impacting credit quality. In addition, a debt structure with several large bullet principal payments requires careful treasury management and limits future borrowing flexibility. Brown also generates thin performance compared to peers. Management's ability to execute on intentions to increase its focus on budgeting and financial management will be critical to sustaining credit quality.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa1 ratings on revenue bonds reflect the issuer rating and the unsecured general obligation pledge of the debt.

The P-1 rating on the taxable commercial paper additionally reflects able treasury management and good liquidity coverage under its self-liquidity program as well as the issuer rating. The VMIG 1 on the Series 2003B and 2005A variable rate demand bonds reflect standby bond purchase agreements (SBPA) provided by Northern Trust Company and TD Bank, N.A., respectively, to support the tender features of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Brown's excellent brand and strategic positioning, strong donor support and sizeable total wealth. It is also predicated on management's intent to strengthen comparatively thinner operating performance. Failure to achieve considerably stronger EBIDA margins as projected by management in fiscal 2022 and to achieve EBIDA margins stronger than pre-covid levels and generally in the range of 13% to 15% in fiscal 2023 and beyond, could result in a negative outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth of spendable cash and investments outpacing Aa1 peers and improving debt cushion

- Consistently stronger operating and EBIDA margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to implement budgetary measures that generate stronger EBIDA margins of 13%-15% or more on a consistent basis

- Additional borrowing beyond what is currently planned given already very high financial leverage - Slower growth of wealth and liquidity relative to Aa1 peers - For short term rating, significant reductions in self-liquidity compared to CP outstanding - For short term portion of variable rate demand debt ratings downgrade of counterparty ratings or substantial downgrade of the university's long term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Brown University's debt and commercial paper are unsecured general obligations and on parity.

USE OF PROCEEDS

For capital projects and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Brown University, established in 1764, is a comprehensive Ivy League research university located in Providence, Rhode Island. With 10,478 full time equivalent students for fall 2021, Brown registered $1.0 billion of operating revenue in fiscal 2021. Brown University has a medical school but does not own a hospital. It also opened its School of Engineering in 2010, School of Public Health in 2013 and School of Professional Studies in 2014.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

