Moody's assigns Aa1 to Burlington County, NJ's lease revenue bonds, MIG 1 to notes; outlook stable

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Burlington County, NJ's $30 million Lease Revenue Bonds (Governmental Leasing Program), Series 2022 (Callable) and a MIG 1 to its $17 million Lease Revenue Notes (Governmental Leasing Program), Series 2022A (Non-Callable). Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation and non-contingent general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) backed lease obligations. The outlook is stable. The new bonds and notes will be issued through the Burlington County Bridge Commission, NJ, in the form of lease revenue debt, but are backed by lease payments from the county which are noncontingent general obligations of the county.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 GOULT rating reflects the county's sizeable tax base with strong wealth, healthy financial position, and manageable debt burden. The county's financial position has remained strong despite the coronavirus.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and lease obligations reflects the ultimate GOULT pledge on the lease obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that the county's recently improved finances will remain solid in the near to medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued positive operations leading to improvement in reserves (GOULT)

- Steady improvements in the size and wealth of the tax base (GOULT)- Material decline in outstanding debt obligations (GOULT)- Upgrade of the GOULT rating (non-contingent lease)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Imbalanced operations leading to decline in reserves (GOULT)

- Significant increases in debt burden or need to support large amount of guaranteed debt which is currently self-supporting (GOULT)- Significant contraction of tax base and resident wealth and income (GOULT)- Downgrade of GOULT rating (non-contingent lease)

LEGAL SECURITY

The lease revenue bonds are ultimately payable from the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via the lease agreement.

The lease revenue bonds and notes are direct and special obligations of the Commission payable solely from the revenues and secured by a lien on the pledged property. The county will make payments of Basic Rent under the respective leases to the Trustee for the benefit of the Commission. The obligation of the county to make the payments is absolute and unconditional, backed by the full faith and credit pledge of the County.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to permanently finance a portion of the maturing principal of the Commission's $47 million outstanding principal amount of Lease Revenue Notes (Governmental Leasing Program), Series 2021A.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to currently refund a portion of the maturing principal amount of the 2021 Prior Notes not otherwise permanently financed with the proceeds of the Bonds.

PROFILE

Located in south central New Jersey (A2 stable), 30 minutes from Philadelphia (A2 stable), Burlington County is the largest in the state by land mass and stretches from the Delaware River on the west to the Atlantic Ocean on the east.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

