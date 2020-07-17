Moody's assigns Aa1 to CA. Dept. of Water Resources' Central Valley Project Water System Revenue Bonds, Series BB and BC

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to the California Department of Water Resources' Central Valley Project Water System Revenue Bonds, Series BB and Series BC (Federally Taxable). The expected Series BB bond issuance amount is approximately $560 million and the Series BC issuance amount is approximately $408 million. The current issuance represents parity obligations to the Department of Water Resources' (DWR or Department) close to $2.6 billion in outstanding Central Valley Project (CVP) water system revenue bonds, which are also rated Aa1 by Moody's. The outlook is stable.

Moody's also maintains a Aa2 rating on DWR's $17 million in outstanding Devil Canyon Castaic Bonds, reflecting the smaller number (six) of contractors associated with these revenue bonds, no step-up provisions, and a lower rate maintenance requirement of 1.0x. These risk factors are largely offset by Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's (Revenue rated Aa1 stable) responsibility for 88% of debt service for those bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the strong take-or-pay nature of the water supply contracts from which debt service payments are derived and the critical, long-term importance of the water supply to DWR's 29 contractors, which collectively provide water to 69% of the state's population. Also key to the Aa1 rating is the strong credit quality of the largest contractors, particularly MWD of Southern California. While there have been no historical payment delays on the part of contractors, the additional security offered by strong step-up provisions would enable the Department to withstand a significant amount of delinquencies, lowering the potential of default even in the event of a missed payment by one of the smaller, non-rated contractors.

These considerations partially mitigate uncertainties associated with California's more volatile precipitation levels, which lead to varying annual water deliveries. The combined size and reliability of DWR's contractors also serve to offset risks associated with DWR's sizeable capital investment needs. The most notable of these are $1.1 billion in Oroville Dam Spillway repairs and a share of California's project to improve Delta conveyance facilities, with total project costs estimated at up to $10 billion or more.

Notwithstanding the take-or-pay nature of the water supply contracts, the associated costs and required capital investments of delivering state water project supplies will remain an important factor in our analysis. Costs associated with California's strict legal and regulatory operating environment and uncertainty regarding final FEMA reimbursements for Oroville Dam Spillway repairs are also incorporated in the rating.

The coronavirus pandemic, which we regard as a social risk, is not a key driver of this rating action. Collections for DWR will remain strong given the take-or-pay nature of the water supply contracts. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of DWR changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's has a stable outlook on the Department's long-term water enterprise ratings, primarily reflecting the time-tested strength of the underlying water supply contracts and the share of contract payments supported by the highly-rated MWD. Water deliveries have fallen below requested amounts over the past decade due to limited water supply availability. Nevertheless, given the bonds' strong security provisions, Moody's believes that material, future contract payment delinquencies or defaults are unlikely.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantially increased, long-term water delivery reliability

- Effective resolution of contract extension with contractors

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to reach agreement on contract extension with remaining contractors

- Significant, permanent reductions in water deliveries

LEGAL SECURITY

Payment of principal and interest on the bonds is secured by a pledge of gross revenues derived from payment obligations under water supply contracts with 29 participating contractors. The majority of annual debt service on outstanding obligations is additionally secured by step-up provisions requiring at least an additional contribution of up to 25% of debt service on the part of participants. These step-up provisions are enhanced by the presence of larger contractors of Aa credit quality. Contractors are billed in advance for debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Of the Series BB bonds approximately $322 million will be used to take out outstanding commercial paper, $109 million will refund Series AU floating rate bonds, and $250 million will

pre-fund 12 to 18 months of future department capital expenditures. The Series BC will refund certain of the department's outstanding revenue bonds.

PROFILE

The California Department of Water Resources is responsible for the construction and operation of the State Water Project, a massive statewide system of aqueducts, dams, reservoirs, pumping stations and electric generation facilities running from Oroville Dam, north of Sacramento to a terminus in Riverside County and delivering water supplies to 69% of the state's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

