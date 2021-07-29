Moody's assigns Aa1 to Canyons SD, UT's lease revenue bonds

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Canyons School District, Utah's $37.6 million Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2021. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's issuer rating and outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds at Aaa. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Post-sale, the district's total GO debt is $458 million and lease debt is $38 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects strong resident income levels and property wealth in the growing Salt Lake metro area. The rating also considers the district's healthy finances driven by prudent budgetary controls and fiscal oversight. The district benefits from local support, demonstrated by multiple bond authorizations since its inception in 2009. While fiscal 2021 enrollment was about 2% lower than the prior year, the district expects enrollment to stabilize as the risks associated with the pandemic recede. Long-term liabilities are moderately high but will become more manageable as the district does not have any remaining bond authorization or plans to issue debt.

The Aaa rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aaa issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa1 rating for the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch lower than the district's Aaa GO rating and reflects a standard legal structure that includes a pledge of base rental payments subject to annual appropriation and no debt service reserve fund. The Aa1 lease revenue rating also reflects the leased assets, two elementary school buildings, which we view as "more essential."

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook ratings reflect our view that reserves will continue to be strong. We expect economic growth to continue, driven by housing demand and commercial development opportunities. Leverage will likely stabilize with the completion of major capital plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in financial reserves as a percentage of revenue

- Considerable increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's lease revenue bonds are secured by a pledge by the district to make base rental payments sufficient to pay principal and interest, subject to annual appropriation. The leased assets are school buildings for Peruvian Park Elementary and Glacier Hills Elementary and the lease is governed by a master lease agreement between the Local Building Authority of Canyons School District as lessor, Canyons School District as lessee, and the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2021 Bonds will be used to finance the construction of two elementary schools and related improvements. The first project is the rebuild of Peruvian Park Elementary, which will include a steel-framed structure of approximately 93,000 square feet and 750-student capacity. The second project is the construction of a steel-framed building for Glacier Hills Elementary, which will combine the student bodies of two existing schools. The school will be about 105,000 square feet with a 750-student capacity. It will also house a youth academy for students needing additional support services.

PROFILE

The district, located approximately 15 miles south of Salt Lake City (Aaa stable), provides K-12 education to an estimated population of about 220,000 in southeastern Salt Lake County (Aaa stable). The district's fiscal 2021 enrollment of 33,488 students spanned across 29 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, 5 high schools and 5 special program schools. The district split from Jordan School District (Aaa stable) as voted in 2007 and has operated independently since July 1, 2009.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

