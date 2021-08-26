Moody's assigns Aa1 to Cape May County, NJ's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Cape May County, NJ's $39 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021 and $21 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021 (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the county's existing general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Post-sale, the county will have just under $226 million in debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the county's very large tax base, high wealth levels, healthy finances and moderate leverage. The rating also reflects the fact that the county is dominated by the tourism industry but is making efforts to diversify.

The county has not only not suffered financially from the coronavirus pandemic, it has actually benefitted as wealthy urban residents initially fled to the coast, extending the season materially. In addition, the real estate market has boomed as beachfront property has been in high demand.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the county's conservative budgeting practices and diversification efforts will lead to continued financial and economic strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and material increase in reserves

- Significant diversification of the tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in fund balance or liquidity

- Material declines in the tax base or wealth and income profile

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the county's bonds is backed by the pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the tax exempt bonds will be used to currently refund $20.8 million of tax exempt bond anticipation notes dated September 21, 2020 and to finance $18.2 million in various capital projects. The notes were originally issued to finance various capital projects throughout the county, most notably related to roads.

Proceeds from the taxable bonds will be used to currently refund $19.2 million of taxable bond anticipation notes dated September 21, 2020 and to finance $1.8 million in capital costs of the County Commons Project. Proceeds from the taxable notes were originally used to finance the costs of the County Technology Village Project and County Commons Project

PROFILE

Cape May County has a permanent population of 94,000 and a summer population of over 825,000. It is located at the southernmost tip of New Jersey (A3 positive), on the Atlantic Ocean. As a result of the pandemic, the "summer" season has materially lengthened and many tourists and second homeowners are staying longer.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

