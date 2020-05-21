Moody's assigns Aa1 to Cedar Rapids, IA's GO bonds

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa1 rating to the City of Cedar Rapids, IA's $84 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A, $28 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B, and $27 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020E. Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating in the city's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sales, the city will have $294 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook on the city's GOULT bonds is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 GOULT rating incorporates the city's large tax base that serves as a regional economic hub and population center in eastern Iowa (Aaa stable). The rating also reflects the city's strong fund balance and liquidity, supported by prudent management and ample revenue raising flexibility. Debt and pension burdens are elevated and drive the city's high fixed costs.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. The city owns a hotel and convention center. The hotels revenues are declining substantially. However, the enterprise risk is partially mitigated by the modest size of hotel operations compared to the city's budget. Other revenues have not been substantially impact. Therefore, Cedar Rapids, IA is not susceptible to immediate material credit risk related to coronavirus. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Cedar Rapids, IA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the GO rating reflects our expectation that the city's healthy financial position will be maintained and its long-term leverage, while above average, will remain manageable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reduction in debt and pension burdens
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Growth in the city's debt or pension burden
- Underperformance of the city-owned hotel or convention center that pressures the city's fund balance or liquidity
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the city's GOULT debt, including the Series 2020A, 2020B and 2020E, is secured by the city's pledge to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate or amount to pay debt service.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2020A bonds will finance various capital projects, including street, sidewalk, bike path, flood mitigation system and city facilities improvements, and refund the city's outstanding General Obligation Bonds, Series 2011A, 2011E, 2012A, and 2012F for debt service savings.
The Series 2020B bonds will finance various improvements to city facilities to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and refund the city's outstanding Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012B, 2012D and 2012C for debt service savings.
The Series 2020E bonds will refund the city's outstanding General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012C for debt service savings.
PROFILE
The City of Cedar Rapids is the county seat of Linn County (Aaa stable). The city is the second most populous city in the state, with an estimated population of 131,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
