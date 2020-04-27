Moody's assigns Aa1 to Chandler USD 80, AZ's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Maricopa County School District 80 (Chandler Unified), Arizona's $100 million School Improvement Bonds, Project of 2019, Series B (2020). We maintain Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding parity general obligation bonds; post-issuance, total GO debt is $400 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects consistent and strong reserves and a capable management team that will support a stable credit profile for the district. Above-average wealth and resident income as well as diverse employment in Maricopa County (Aaa stable) supports strong economic factors, despite current volatility. Debt is growing yet manageable to operating size and the large tax base, and similarly pension liabilities and costs are manageable yet market volatility may increase net pension liabilities and costs.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Chandler USD 80. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Chandler USD 80 changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects adequate reserves and a management team that will capably and quickly respond to changes in state funding as needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial improvement in reserves

- Reduced reliance on state funding framework

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial decline in reserves from structural changes

- Material decline in the district's strong economic fundamentals

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the annual levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The debt service portion of the property tax levy is collected, held in segregation and transferred directly to the paying agent by the county. The money is held in a debt service fund at the county and cannot be borrowed against by the district for cash shortages. Bondholder security is also enhanced by the statutory security for revenues collected for debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for various capital projects of the district, including new school, administrative and support services facilities as well as purchasing pupil transportation vehicles and technology.

PROFILE

Located southeast of Phoenix (Aa1 negative) in Maricopa County (Aaa stable), the district includes a major portion of Chandler (Aaa stable) and portions of Gilbert (Aaa stable) and Queen Creek. The district comprises approximately 80 square miles and serves an estimated population of 243,706. The district operates 30 elementary schools, seven junior high schools, an accelerated middle school, and six high schools including an online academy. The district has an estimated average daily membership (ADM) of 44,427 as of the spring 2020 100-day count.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

