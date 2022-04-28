Moody's assigns Aa1 to City of Fort Worth, TX's two revenue bond sales; stable outlook

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the City of Fort Worth, TX's $125.4 million Water and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 and $87.97 million Water and Sewer System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding revenue bonds. Post-sale, the city will have $812.9 million in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating considers the strong credit fundamentals of the system, including a large and growing service area extending beyond the city limits and ample debt service coverage with satisfactory though improving system liquidity. The rating additionally considers the system's low debt to revenue ratio, strong fiscal management and multi-year capital planning which counterbalances the weak legal provisions available to bond holders relative to peers.

The Aa1 water and sewer rating is two notches above the city's Aa3 general obligation limited tax rating. The higher revenue bond rating reflects the system's strong credit profile, a strict separation of accounts and assets and an absence of rating triggers tied to the general obligation credit quality in utility financings. It also considers the fundamental linkage of the city's general credit and the utility system, including shared governance and an open loop of pledged funds per the bond ordinance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates the system's prudent fiscal management and proactive planning including timely rate increases which we expect will continue to keep debt service coverage steady and system liquidity satisfactory, despite rising operating and maintenance costs including pension contributions allocated to the system.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of building and maintaining liquidity at high levels

- Strengthened legal provisions for bond holder protection- Upgrade of the city's general obligation bond rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in liquidity or trend of weak liquidity

- Weak financial performance leading to a reduction in debt service coverage- Significant increase in leverage- Downgrade of the city's general obligation bond rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues of the water and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds will be used to advance refund certain maturities of the system's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity. The remainder will fund improvements and extensions to the system.

PROFILE

The City of Fort Worth is in Tarrant (Aaa stable), Denton (Aaa stable), Parker, Johnson, and Wise counties. The city's water department provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. The department serves a growing population of about 1.3 million people in the city and 33 surrounding communities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

