Moody's assigns Aa1 to City of Lawrence, KS' GO Bonds & MIG 1 to GO Notes

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Lawrence, KS' approximate $11.8 million General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2023-A and a MIG 1 rating to the approximate $35.6 million General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 2023-I. Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer rating, the Aa1 rating on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) long-term debt, and the MIG 1 rating on the outstanding short-term debt. The city's outstanding GOULT long-term debt will total $117.1 million post-sale and the outstanding short-term debt will total $39.5 million post-sale.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating incorporates a stable economy that is anchored by the University of Kansas (Aa2 stable), and resident income and full value per capita ratios that are weaker than peers largely because of the tax-exempt university and large student population. The rating also reflects healthy financial performance, and growing but manageable long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs.
The Aa1 rating on the GOULT bonds is the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and resources for the repayment of the bonds. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.
The MIG 1 rating reflects the strong underlying long-term credit quality of the city reflected in its Aa1 issuer rating, successful history of market access for bonds and notes issued annually, and adequate takeout management.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial strengthening of full value per capita and resident income (issuer and GOULT ratings)
- Material growth in operating reserves (issuer and GOULT ratings)
- Moderation of the leverage ratios (issuer and GOULT ratings)
- Not applicable (short-term rating)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Weakened economic metrics (issuer and GOULT ratings)
- Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves (issuer and GOULT ratings)
- Material increase in the leverage ratios (issuer and GOULT ratings)
- Downgrade of the city's issuer rating to A3 or lower (short-term rating)
- Significant decline in liquidity (short-term rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the city payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city.
The notes are general obligations of the city payable as to both principal and interest in part from special assessments or from the proceeds of general obligation bonds of the city, and if not so paid, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will provide long term financing for a portion of the outstanding notes due May 1, 2023. Note proceeds will provide temporary financing for various public improvement projects throughout the city, as well as redeem a portion of the outstanding notes due May 1, 2023.
PROFILE
The city of Lawrence is located 28 miles east of Topeka (Aa3) and 40 miles west of Kansas City (Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS rated A1 stable), and is the home of the University of Kansas. Lawrence is the county seat of Douglas County (Aa1). The city performs routine municipal services and its business-type enterprises include water, sewer and sanitation utilities. The 2021 population is approximately 95,000 (2021 American Community Survey).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Heather Guss
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Nicholas Lehman
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653