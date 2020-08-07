Moody's assigns Aa1 to City of League City, TX's GOLT bonds, Series 2020

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to the City of League City, TX's $27 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer and Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating on the city's previously issued debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating reflects a large tax base with favorable resident wealth that benefits from easy access to employment opportunities in the greater Houston metropolitan area. The rating incorporates the city's steady history of ample reserves supported by conservative and proactive financial management. The rating also considers the city's modest debt and pension burden that will remain affordable supported by a stable local economy.
The lack of distinction between the issuer rating and general obligation limited tax rating is based on the city's ample taxing headroom of approximately 3.9 times, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for League City given the city's healthy liquidity and year-to-date results exhibiting resiliency so far in the pandemic. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of League City changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Moderation of debt burden
- Trend of strong surpluses that bolster reserves
- Strong taxable value growth
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Tax base contraction
- Trend of operating imbalance that leads to an erosion of reserve levels
- Significant debt issuance absent corresponding increase in tax base
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds constitute direct obligations of the city, payable from an annual, continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limit prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to fund acquisition, design, construction, equipping, and improvement of streets, roadways, traffic, and drainage improvements, and for the purchase of materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, buildings, land and rights of way.
PROFILE
League City is located 20 miles southeast of Houston (Aa3 stable) near the Gulf of Mexico coastline in northern Galveston County (Aaa stable) and southern Harris County (Aaa stable). The city covers 53 square miles and has a population of approximately 109,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
