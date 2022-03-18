Moody's assigns Aa1 to City of Portland, OR's First Lien Water System Rev. Bonds, 2022 Series A; outlook stable

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Portland, Oregon's $41.2 million First Lien Water System Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on approximately $330 million of additional first lien water revenue bonds. Moody's also maintains Aa2 ratings on the city's approximately $569 million in outstanding second lien water revenue bonds as well as a $726.6 million second lien WIFIA loan on which debt service is expected to begin in fiscal 2033. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects sound coverage of senior debt which is expected to continue despite recent declines in consumption driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Supported by consistent, annual rate increases, favorable debt service coverage will also facilitate continued deposits to the rate stabilization fund through fiscal 2026, maintenance of liquidity above the planning targets, and continuation of cash funded capital improvements. The rating also factors in the system's elevated leverage, reflecting significant capital needs including planned construction of the Bull Run Filtration project and a corrosion control project. The filtration project is required under a bilateral compliance agreement by September 2027 in order to remove the presence of cryptosporidium, a parasite that was first detected in the water supply in 2017. The likely termination of some of the utility's largest wholesale water customer contracts is also factored into the rating. Currently all wholesale customers account for roughly 10% of water sale revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects stable coverage and solid financial metrics despite the increased leverage over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material decline in leverage

- Substantial increase in coverage without sacrificing rate affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material increase in leverage above expectations

- Decline in coverage, particularly if it falls below planning targets- Significant and sustained decline in liquidity- Inability to meet compliance requirements for water quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The first lien revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of the net revenues of the city's water system, which benefit from a priority lien on revenues ahead of the system's second lien revenue bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund the utility's 2012 Series A revenue bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

Portland's water enterprise (Portland Water Bureau) is the largest supplier of domestic water in Oregon, serving about one quarter of the state's population, or 1,000,000 people within a 225 square-mile service area in northwestern Oregon (Aa1 stable), through wholesale or retail sales. Currently, the system has approximately 187,400 retail customers along with wholesale contracts with 13 cities and public water districts and six private water companies. The system, managed by a bureau of the City of Portland (Aaa stable), provides water treatment, transmission, storage and distribution of water, with 31 billion gallons delivered to customers in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

