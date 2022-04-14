Moody's assigns Aa1 to Clark County, NV's 2022 Bond Bank Refunding GOLT; outlook stable

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Clark County, Nevada's General Obligation (Limited Tax) Bond Bank Refunding Bonds (Additionally Secured by SNWA Pledged Revenues), Series 2022 in the expected amount of $75.3 million. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on the county at the issuer level and on its outstanding GOLT debt. Post-issuance the county will have $3.74 billion in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the county's strong management team and robust balance sheet that continue to support managing through lingering economic and financial uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic. While the county's tourism and gaming-driven economy took a large hit throughout the pandemic, recent activity has begun to approach pre-pandemic levels and will drive economic recovery. The county's exceptionally large and growing tax base will continue to be a steadying credit factor, and we anticipate growth to continue for the foreseeable future. The county's reserve position is healthy and, though we anticipate some expenditure pressures in the near-term given deferral of expenses during the pandemic, we anticipate that the county's conservative budget management and better than anticipated revenue environment will produce strong fiscal results. Debt is manageable however pension liabilities are elevated and likely to grow.

The absence of a rating distinction between the county's issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Nevada, which Moody's rates at the same level as the issuer ratings of local governments in the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will continue to maintain a strong financial profile driven by a strong and experienced management team with conservative budget and management practices. The stable outlook also reflects our belief that the Las Vegas (Aa2 stable) area economy will continue recovering from pandemic-driven declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Substantial diversification of the county's economy

Growth of reserves exceeding that of Aa1 peers

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Significant economic contraction

Change in consumer behavior away from gaming and conventionsNeed to use GO backstop for previously self-supporting debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit pledge of the county, subject to Nevada's constitutional and statutory limitations on overlapping levy rates for ad valorem taxes. The bonds are additionally secured by the net revenues and unrestricted cash resources of the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), which are the expected source of repayment.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to refund the county's outstanding Series 2012 GOLT Bond Bank Bonds for net present value savings with no extension of debt service payments.

PROFILE

Clark County is located in southern Nevada (Aa1 stable) and includes Las Vegas as well as the surrounding metro area. The county is the economic center of the state, and its 2.3 million residents represent almost three-quarters of the state's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

