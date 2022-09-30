Moody's assigns Aa1 to Columbia School District, MO's GOs; outlook is stable

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Columbia School District, MO's $40 million General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2022B and $8.2 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Post-sale, the district will have $326.2 million in general obligation debt outstanding. The district's outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's stable economy, anchored by the University of Missouri at Columbia, and a history of stable financial performance and strong financial reserves due to prudent fiscal management. The rating also incorporates the district's elevated, though manageable, debt burden with plans for additional borrowing in the near-term, and a high pension liability, which is expected to increase over the medium term.
The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are rated Aa1, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's full-faith-and-credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the district's demonstrated ability to manage increased pension contributions while balancing its budget and achieving budgeted results. The outlook also reflects the stability of the economy and steady enrollment growth which will continue to support management's ability to reasonably predict revenues and expenditures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reduction of long-term liabilities and fixed costs
- Sustained increase in available reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material decline in liquidity and reserves
- Increased long-term liabilities and fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the district. The full faith, credit and resources of the district are irrevocably pledged to repayment of the bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2022B bonds will fund the construction of a new elementary school, an expansion of one existing elementary school, and phase one of renovations to the high school career center.
Proceeds of the Series 2022C refund certain maturities of the district's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2014 for anticipated interest savings with no extension of maturity.
PROFILE
The district is in central Missouri in Boone County (Aa1) and encompasses 303 square miles with 34 schools. The district, which is the state's fifth largest, serves the population of the City of Columbia and the surrounding area. Fiscal 2021 K-12 enrollment was approximately 18,000 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Catherine Nicolosi
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Thomas Jacobs
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653