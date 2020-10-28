Moody's assigns Aa1 to Contra Costa CCD, CA's 2020 GOULT bonds; outlook remains positive

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Contra Costa Community College District, CA's $110.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2014, 2020 Series C and $60.5 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, we affirmed the Aa1 ratings on the district's approximately $448.8 million outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook remains positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating reflects the district's exceptionally large and growing tax base within the San Francisco Bay Area economy, above-average resident wealth measures, and very strong financial position, bolstered by significant available reserves held outside of the general fund. The rating also incorporates the district's manageable debt and pension burden, and somewhat elevated other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liability, which the district is proactively addressing. The rating further incorporates the above average legal strength of California (Aa2 stable) community college district general obligation bonds.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district, given a strong reserve position, relatively stable funding environment expected in fiscal 2021, and receipt of about $13.4 million one-time CARES Act and other relief funding to support operations. Also, the district successfully transitioned course offerings online and intends to remain primarily in remote learning through Spring 2021. While Fall 2020 enrollment is down 7.5% from the prior year, the district will continue to receive its full apportionment revenue regardless of full-time equivalent students (FTES) achieved under the Student Centered Funding Formula (SCFF) "hold harmless" period through fiscal 2024. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Contra Costa CCD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to grow and the district will maintain its strong financial position, despite limited growth in state aid, through its conservative and proactive fiscal management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Maintaining reserves and alternate liquidity at levels consistent with current strong balances
- Sustained reduction in unfunded pension and retiree benefit liabilities
- Attainment of basic aid status
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material and protracted decline in assessed valuation
- Meaningful deterioration of financial position
- Inability to manage pension and OPEB burden
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are secured by the district's unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge. Contra Costa County (Aa2 stable), rather than the district, levies, collects, and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to debt service on general obligation bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the series C GO bonds will be used to finance construction and modernization projects approved by voters under the 2014 election. Following the issuance, the district will have $110 million remaining GO bond authorization.
Proceeds of the refunding GO bonds will be used to refinance portions of the district's outstanding 2012 GO Refunding Bonds; GO Bonds, Election of 2006, Series 2013; and GO Bonds, Election of 2014, 2014 Series A for interest savings.
PROFILE
Contra Costa CCD is located in Contra Costa County in the eastern portion of the San Francisco (Aaa negative) Bay Area, with a boundary that is nearly coterminous with that of the county. The district operates three colleges and two education centers: Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College, Los Medanos College, San Ramon Center and Brentwood Center. Each college is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
