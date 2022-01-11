Moody's assigns Aa1 to Contra Costa CCD, CA's GO Bonds, Election of 2014, 2022 Series D&E and GO Refunding Bonds; outlook changed to stable

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Contra Costa Community College District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2014, 2022 Series D; General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2014, 2022 Series E (Federally Taxable); and 2022 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The expected par amounts are $40 million, $70 million and close to $82 million, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and revised the outlook to stable from positive. Post issuance, the district will have about $687.2 million GOULT debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating reflects the district's exceptionally large and growing tax base within the dynamic Bay Area economy and strong resident wealth measures. The rating also considers the district's low debt burden and robust financial position, characterized by substantial unrestricted reserves held outside of the general fund. These strengths are balanced by above-average pension and OPEB burdens and modest cost pressure stemming from recent growth in salaries and benefits. Recent and ongoing litigation at the management and board level is also a governance risk in our view, though it is not expected to have an impact on finances. The above-average strength of California community college district general obligation bonds is also factored into the rating.
RATING OUTLOOK
Although the district has maintained its strong financial position, which was a driver of the positive outlook in 2019, the outlook was revised to stable due to increased cost pressure stemming from recent growth in salaries and benefits. In fiscal 2022, this will reduce the district's ability to make additional contributions to its irrevocable trust for OPEB liabilities, which remain significant despite recent strong investment returns and generous past contributions, including a large $14.6 million contribution in fiscal 2020 which represented about three years of actually required contributions.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain healthy, despite enrollment declines resulting the pandemic, given management's conservative budgeting practices, "hold harmless" state funding and one time federal COVID-19 relief grants. It also reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from an exceptionally large and diverse tax base.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Maintaining reserves and alternate liquidity at levels consistent with current strong balances
- Sustained reduction in unfunded pension and retiree benefit liabilities
- Attainment of basic aid status
- Enrollment growth or expenditure reductions sufficient to balance operations after end of "hold harmless" period in fiscal 2025
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material and protracted decline in assessed valuation
- Meaningful deterioration of financial position
- Inability to manage pension and OPEB burden
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Contra Costa County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series D and Series E bonds will finance construction and modernization projects across district facilities. The bonds represent the final issuance under the 2014 authorization.
Proceeds of the 2022 Refunding Bonds will refund a portion of the outstanding 2012 GO Refunding Bonds and Election of 2014, Series A GO Bonds for savings. There is no extension of maturity.
PROFILE
Contra Costa Community College District is located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco (Aaa negative) Bay Area, with boundaries nearly contiguous with that of Contra Costa County. The district operates three fully accredited community colleges in San Pablo, Pleasant Hill and Pittsburg (Aa2) and two centers in San Ramon and Brentwood (Aa2), serving about 28,668 full time equivalent students (FTES) budgeted for fiscal 2022.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
