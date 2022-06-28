Moody's assigns Aa1 to District of Columbia's Income Tax Secured Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A, B & C; outlook stable

New York, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the District of Columbia's $676 million Income Tax Secured Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt), $139 million Income Tax Secured Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Federally Taxable) and $609 million Income Tax Secured Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C (Tax-Exempt) (Forward Delivery). The bonds are expected to price the week of July 11. We maintain Aa1 ratings on approximately $4.9 billion of outstanding income tax secured revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 income tax secured revenue bond rating reflects the broad-based pledge of all of the District of Columbia's personal income tax and business income tax revenue that results in high coverage of maximum annual debt service. The rating also reflects strong bondholder protections that include set-asides of funds for debt service that start four months before a payment date and a strong additional bonds test. The rating also reflects the District's high wealth, which benefits bondholders during periods of economic growth but also makes its income tax especially sensitive to economic and market fluctuations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting the District's strong economic and demographic growth, strong financial position, its notably strong pension and other post-retirement benefits position, and low liquidity risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Closing the lien on pledged revenue or a higher additional bonds test that minimizes additional leverage and increases bondholder protection from dilution of debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Revenue that weakens beyond current and historical patterns that result in material declines in debt service coverage

- Large additional leverage that materially dilutes coverage - Material weakening of the District's economy or a downgrade of its general obligation rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of the District's personal income and business income taxes. Under its congressionally-enacted charter (the Home Rule Act), the District is permitted to create a security interest in the pledged revenues for the benefit of bondholders, to insulate them from general obligation bondholders, and to covenant to protect them from future impairment. Pledged revenues are deposited by a third-party collection agent with the bond trustee, which holds the money outside the District's general fund. Only after debt service set-aside requirements are met are pledged revenues released to the District for operations.

Segregation of funds to pay debt service starts four months before a debt service payment date. In each of the three months prior to a payment date, one-third of the succeeding payment will be set-aside, with the fourth month available if any true-up needs to be made. A strong additional bonds test requires that pledged revenues equal at least 2 times withholding revenues and 3 times total pledged revenues; the calculation is based on any 12 consecutive months of the prior 18. Based on actual fiscal 2021 revenue (the District's fiscal year ends September 30) coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) was 7.8x (calculated on the basis of gross MADS and adding Build America Bond subsidy to the pledged tax revenue). Based on forecast fiscal 2022 revenue MADS coverage increases to 8.4x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A and 2022B bonds will be used to help finance the District's capital plan. Proceeds of the Series 2022C bonds will be used to refund outstanding income tax secured bonds for savings.

PROFILE

The District of Columbia, the nation's capital, is small but wealthy. Its population would rank 47th among states but its per capita income is higher than all 50 states, and its GDP is greater than 17 states. Its government performs the functions of a state, county, city and school district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

