Moody's assigns Aa1 to Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, Maimonides Medical Center, FHA-Insured Mortgage Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2020

NOTE: On May 7, 2020, the headline and press release were corrected as follows: the word “Authority” was added to the issuer name in the headline and first paragraph of the press release. Revised release follows.

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa1 to the proposed $138,430,000 Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, Maimonides Medical Center, FHA-Insured Mortgage Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating is based on the high credit quality mortgage insurance provided by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) FHA-insurance program (FHA-Insured Mortgage), strong legal structure and cash flow projections demonstrating sufficient revenue for full and timely bond debt service payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Downgrade of US Government's rating

• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the issuer payable solely from FHA-insured mortgage revenue, certain trustee-held funds and a mortgage lien and security interest in certain real and personal property of Maimonides Medical Center (Institution).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to finance renovation and construction costs of the Institution, fund capitalized interest during the construction period, fund the debt service reserve fund and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Bondholder security is provided by the credit enhancement of the FHA-Insured Mortgage by HUD pursuant to Section 241 of the National Housing Act. The FHA-Insured Mortgage provides that in the event of default, the defaulted mortgage will be assigned to HUD, which will pay insurance benefits in cash pursuant to a cash lock agreement to the issuer, who in turn will transfer those funds to the trustee. Conditions include the event of the default continuing for 30 days, notice from the issuer to HUD and filing of the insurance claim.

Additional security will be provided by a high quality investments a sound legal structure. The debt service reserve will be funded with at least the maximum amount of debt service that may accrue on the bonds during any eight-month period plus 30 days of interest on the mortgage. In the event of a default and the assignment of the mortgage note to HUD, the reserve fund will provide the necessary liquidity to offset potential cash flow disruptions in making debt service payments prior to the payment of the claim. The trustee's responsibilities are clearly and specifically defined in the indenture with respect to maintaining FHA insurance, notifying HUD and bondholders of a mortgage loan default, and filing a claim with FHA upon a default.

Cash flows projections demonstrate full and timely debt service payments through bond maturity under both base case scenario and stress case scenario which incurs negative arbitrage throughout the maximum notice period prior to bond redemption. In this scenario, insurance benefits are paid in the amounts of 90% and 10% of the mortgage loan balance are received 90 days and 240 days after the mortgage is declared in default, respectively.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Stand-alone Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology published in July 2019 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

