Moody's assigns Aa1 to Du Page County S.D. 44 (Lombard), IL's GOLT

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa1 rating to Du Page County S.D. 44 (Lombard), IL $9.3 million General Obligation Limited School Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt service extension base (DSEB) debt and GOLT debt certificates. Following the issuance, the district will have a total of $17.1 million in GOLT DSEB bonds and $965,000 in GOLT debt certificates outstanding.

The Aa1 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the district supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The district does not currently have any Moody's rated debt supported by a GOULT pledge. Its GOLT bonds are secured by a pledge of all legally available resources and ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's debt service extension base (DSEB).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the districts large tax base with strong resident income and wealth levels in the Chicago (Ba1 stable) metro area. Additionally incorporated in the rating is the district's reserves that remain strong despite past spending for capital projects, which has helped the district maintain a low debt burden. The district has contingent risk associated with state support for contributions to an underfunded Teachers Retirement System.

The absence of a distinction between the Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 rating on the district's GOLT DSEB bonds is based on the district's pledge of all legally available funds to pay debt service on the GOLT DSEB bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district as additional expenditures have been minimal and the district has realized savings due to the closure of district buildings. Property taxes comprise the majority of revenues for the district. There may be some delays in June payments as Du Page County is waiving delinquencies for three months for individuals and businesses with demonstrated financial hardship, but those are expected to manageable in comparison with liquidity. Favorably the state of Illinois does not plan on reductions in state aid at to school districts at this time. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduced risk related to cost-sharing pension plan, which creates the district's primary area of dependence on the state of Illinois

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant declines in operating reserves or available liquidity

- Growth in the district's debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOLT DSEB bonds, including the Series 2020 bonds, are secured by its pledge of any legally available funds and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's debt service extension base (DSEB).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will fund construction of the Connect 44 project, an addition to Glen Westlake Middle School which will serve as a district-wide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) facility along with community event space.

PROFILE

The district is located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago in Du Page County (Aaa) and serves the village of Lombard and small portions of the villages of Downers Grove and Glen Ellyn (Aa1). The district operates six elementary schools and one middle school, providing pre-K through eighth grade education to approximately 3,000 students, as of the 2020 academic year. The district's population totals about 35,800.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

