Moody's assigns Aa1 to Duke University, NC's Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Duke University, NC's proposed approximately $1.3 billion of Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A maturing in fiscal 2053. At this time we have also affirmed the Aa1 on Duke University's approximately $1.8 billion of revenue bonds and the P-1 and Aa1/VMIG 1 ratings for commercial paper ($94 million) and variable rate demand bonds ($51 million), respectively, backed by self-liquidity. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Duke University's Aa1 rating reflects Duke's excellent strategic positioning as an internationally regarded research university and academic medical center, demonstrated by a very strong student market position and healthy fundraising. Student demand continues to exhibit strengthening enrollment and matriculation metrics, broad geographic dispersion and steadily increasing net tuition per student. Duke's established culture of philanthropy remains very supportive with annual giving averaging over $300 million annually. The large and growing research platform is supported by substantial and diverse sources of grant funding, with approximately 45% of funding coming from non-federal sources. Further supporting the rating is Duke's significant wealth and liquidity, with total cash and investments approaching nearly $15 billion in fiscal 2019. The university, in conjunction with the investment office, retains a significant amount of liquidity from a combination of sources to support university operations and other financial commitments, which allows for a significant runway to manage through a period of operational uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit challenges include significant exposure to patient care revenue and a health system that is currently working through substantial revenue and cash flow loss related to the suspension of elective procedures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Social risks are currently elevated for the broader university community due to the coronavirus pandemic. University management's quick reaction and assessment of the university's operations, revenue and liquidity management are key credit strengths related to governance under our ESG taxonomy.

The P-1 and VMIG 1 ratings additionally reflect Duke's strong debt and treasury management operations and very good coverage from internal liquidity.

The health system, Duke University Health System (DUHS, Aa2 stable based on its own security pledge), is currently credit additive, generating double-digit cash flow margins and contributing favorably to the overall financial performance of the university. However, with over half of consolidated revenue derived from patient care, Duke's credit profile is tied to the performance of its healthcare enterprise, which (as noted above) faces some pressure related to the COVID-19 outbreak, notably the mandatory deferral of elective services and the resulting impact on revenue. Additional headwinds stem from its relative proximity to other prominent regional competitors as well as payor constraints and value based contracts.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Duke's experienced management team and current position of financial strength will provide solid support through a period of uncertainty for most revenue streams. The rating incorporates our base case assumption that classes will resume on campus this fall. Duke is likely to retain strong student demand if social distancing measures were to be extended into fall 2020 or in the event of a prolonged recessionary environment. Duke's well-established culture of philanthropy is positioned to sustain near-term setbacks due to financial market volatility.

LEGAL SECURITY

Duke's long-term debt and commercial paper are on parity and are general, unsecured obligations payable from all legally available university funds. University-only operating revenue was approximately $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019, and total university-only cash and investments were $10.6 billion compared to approximately $2 billion of debt outstanding.

Duke University Health System's debt is separately secured.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Approximately $500 million of Series 2020A proceeds will be used to reimburse the university for capital projects already paid for by university funds. Another approximately $60 million will be used to pay for additional capital projects. If market conditions permit, remaining proceeds will be used to refund the Series 2014A, B and C bonds as well as the Series 2015B bonds. Proceeds will also be used to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Duke University is a private, research university located primarily in Durham, North Carolina. Duke University Health System is owned, operated and controlled by the university and includes an academic medical center, two community hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and a variety of clinics, care services and centers. The consolidated university has a large operating scale of $6.8 billion in fiscal 2019 and enrolls nearly 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Duke is a premier research organization with over $1 billion of research expenditures in fiscal 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of liquidity and wealth relative to debt and operations

- Further strengthening of the university's strategic positioning, reflected in even greater student demand and fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained pressure on DUHS's operations that leads to deterioration of consolidated operations or weakened liquidity

- Failure to maintain excellent liquidity relative to potential liquidity needs

- Consistently weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity (short-term rating)

METHODOLOGY

