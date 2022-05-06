Moody's assigns Aa1 to East Bay Municipal Utility District, CA's Series 2022A&B wastewater revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings on East Bay Municipal Utility District, CA's Wastewater System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Green Bonds) and Wastewater System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B expected to be issued in the approximate par amounts of $20.2 million and $20.2 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding parity revenue bond obligations and a P-1 rating on the district's wastewater system extendable commercial paper program. Post-issuance the district's wastewater system will have approximately $364.1 million in total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects healthy debt service coverage levels supported by a history of regular, moderate rate increases and cash funded capital projects; ample liquidity ensured by adopted reserve policies; and a large, diverse service area with above average resident income levels. The rating further reflects the district's ample treatment capacity for both normal and wet conditions, anticipated renewal of permits, and the moderate cost of the district's continued compliance with a wet weather consent decree. The rating additionally incorporates a moderate debt level with limited future borrowing plans and our expectation that the district will effectively manage the long-term risks of sea level rise on the district's facilities.

The P-1 rating reflects the district's demonstrated market access for extendable commercial paper (ECP) and long-term bonds which is expected to continue, the solid structure of ECP notes that allows the district at least 150 days to structure a refunding if necessary, the sophisticated management of the district's ECP program and its favorable, stable underlying credit characteristics.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations for sound financial performance, supported by multi-year planning efforts, regular rate increases and adopted policies. It also incorporates expectations for continued compliance with the requirements of the wet weather consent decree and extension of operating permits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Completion of all capital projects required by the wet weather consent decree

- Sustained cash funding of capital projects

- Sustained debt service coverage while demonstrating continued affordability of combined water and sewer monthly charges

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in debt service coverage

- Material deterioration of liquidity position

- Non renewal of permits or challenges in meeting requirements of consent decree

LEGAL SECURITY

Wastewater revenue bonds are secured by income and receipts derived from the district from the operation of the wastewater system. While the district receives its share of the 1% countywide ad valorem tax levy allocated to Special District No. 1, these revenues are not pledged for repayment of wastewater system revenue bonds but are instead used to reduce operation and maintenance costs.

The revenue bonds' legal structure provides for a weak 1.1 times rate covenant and 1.1 times revenue test for the issuance of additional parity bonds. However, board policy is to set rates so as to generate 1.6 times annual coverage on revenue bond debt service, and, in practice, they have generally exceeded this goal. Likewise, while there is no debt service reserve on the bonds, this weakness is offset by the district's strong liquidity with minimum levels ensured by adopted reserve policies and the maintenance of a Rate Stabilization Fund.

The extendable commercial paper (ECP) notes may be extended at the district's discretion for up to 270 days, providing a minimum of 150 days after maturity to redeem the notes, a period readily feasible for the district given its strong liquidity and proven market access. The 150-day extension period provides ample time for the district to issue long term bonds, even in difficult market conditions, if necessary to refinance the notes given the district's very strong demonstrated market access, supported by strong, stable credit quality, frequent market participation, and strong management of its debt portfolio and substantial capital needs. The district has a long history of successful ECP programs beginning in 1988 and has never failed to remarket its notes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A (Green Bonds) will reimburse the district for funds spent for digestor upgrades at the Main Wastewater Treatment Plant, power generation system maintenance, chlorine pipeline replacement and various rehabilitation and upgrades to the secondary treatment process.

Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds will refund the district's outstanding wastewater system Series 2012A revenue refunding bonds for debt service savings, with no extension of debt service payments.

PROFILE

As a special district of the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the wastewater service area covers 88 square miles. The system provides wastewater conveyance, treatment and disposal services to approximately 740,000 people in Alameda (Aaa stable) and Contra Costa Counties (Aa1 stable). The City of Oakland (Aa1 stable), with a population of more than 435,000 dominates the service area. The cities of Berkeley (Aa1), Alameda, El Cerrito, Albany, Piedmont and Emeryville as well as other small portions of Alameda County and Contra Costa County make up the rest of the Special District.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1312726. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

