Moody's assigns Aa1 to El Camino CCD's (CA) 2020 GO and Ser. 2020C Bonds

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to El Camino Community College District's (CA) $50.0 million Election of 2012 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020C (Tax-Exempt) and $40.5 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). We maintain a Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding parity debt, affecting $388.4 million.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating incorporates the district's very large and diverse tax base that is poised for continued moderate growth over the medium term, favorable wealth indicators, and a strong financial position that is supported by healthy reserves and liquidity. The rating also reflects the district's low debt and OPEB burdens and above-average pension burden. The rating further incorporates the above-average legal strength of California community college district general obligation bonds.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for El Camino Community College District. As a result of the coronavirus crisis, management moved all of its course offerings to online through the end of the spring semester and has since made the decision to continue the vast majority of instruction online through the fall semester. District officials report that the transition to virtual instruction proceeded relatively seamlessly.
RATING OUTLOOK
We typically do not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Attainment of Community Funded Status
- Considerable progress in reducing the district's unfunded pension liability
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sizable and sustained decrease in reserves and liquidity
- Significant increase in debt burden
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from Election of 2012 General Obligation Bonds Series 2020C (Tax-Exempt) will be used to finance a new Behavioral and Social Science Building and Art Complex. The 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable) will refund certain outstanding maturities from Election of 2002, Series 2012C and 2012 General Obligation Refunding Bonds. The savings are proportionate with no extension in maturity.
PROFILE
El Camino Community College District was established in 1947 and is located on a 126-acre campus in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County. The district serves residents of the cities of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Lawndale, Hawthorne, Lennox and Inglewood, with an estimated population of 529,606. El Camino Community College District currently operates El Camino College, as well as a fire academy in Inglewood and a business education center in Hawthorne.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
