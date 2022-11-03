Moody's assigns Aa1 to FL Department of Transportation Financing Corp's Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2022; outlook stable

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Florida Department of Transportation Financing Corporation's $104.5 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. We maintain the Aa1 rating on the $274 million of outstanding parity debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the pledge of revenues on deposit in the State Transportation Trust Fund (STTF) for payment of debt service pursuant to a contract with the Department of Transportation. Contractual payments are subject to annual appropriation from the state.

A diverse revenue stream flows into the STTF, primarily consisting of essential fuel taxes, motor vehicle related fees, and federal transportation aid. Revenues are projected to provide healthy coverage, even after paying debt service on bonds with a senior claim on STTF revenues and accounting for annual availability payments for existing P3 projects. The bonds benefit from a five times additional bonds test but lack access to a dedicated reserve fund. The state may use cash on hand in the STTF to make debt service payments, if necessary.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stability of the credit of the State of Florida (Aaa stable), as well as our expectation that the state will continue to actively manage the STTF to the benefit of bondholders, ensuring sufficient revenue is on hand to make annual contractual payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Elimination of annual appropriation requirement for debt service

- Reduction of statutory requirements for use of some STTF revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

- Diversion of revenues out of the STTF - Non-appropriation for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by annual service contract payments made by the Florida Department of Transportation to the Financing Corporation. Contractual payments will be made from revenues on deposit in the STTF. The STTF currently receives statewide transportation related taxes and fees (e.g.: fuel, license, and title) and federal transportation aid. The contractual payments must be made before general operations and pay-go financing of transportation projects, but after certain outstanding senior lien debt service payments and statutory allocations. Based on the Corporation's additional bonds test for this pledge, we also calculate coverage using availability payments, which are made out of the same fund for state P3 projects, including the I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC (Baa1 stable).

Contractual payments are subject to annual appropriation by the state legislature. The Department has covenanted to put contractual payments in its annual budget and to ensure sufficient revenues are on hand for contractual payments prior to spending fund revenues on pay-go capital and operating costs. Should the state fail to appropriate and an interim budget is not in place, the contract for debt service payments will terminate.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to finance the cost of construction of highway improvements in Broward County, FL and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21.8 million estimated residents as of 2021. The state's 2021 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.3 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable), and New York (Aa1 stable). The state's per capita income level was 97.1% of the nation's in 2021.

Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) is a state agency that reports to the governor. The Department is charged with developing safe, reliable and multi-modal transportation infrastructure. The DOT Financing Corporation is a non-profit entity created by state statute for the sole purpose of financing transportation projects for the DOT.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

