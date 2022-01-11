Moody's assigns Aa1 to Fairfax County EDA, VA's (Route 28) GOLT Bonds Ser. 2022A; stable outlook

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, VA's $47.7M Transportation Contract Revenue Refunding Bonds (Route 28 Project) Series 2022A issued by the Fairfax County EDA for the benefit of the Route 28 project in Fairfax County and Loudoun County. Moody's maintains the outstanding Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) Route 28 project ratings. Fairfax County has approximately $2.35 billion in aggregate general obligation debt outstanding and Loudoun County has approximately $1.15 billion in aggregate general obligation debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 GOLT rating is one notch below the general obligation rating of Fairfax County (Aaa stable) and Loudoun County (Aaa stable) reflecting a limited ability to raise property tax rates (or levy), lack of a full faith and credit pledge, and a narrow taxing margin.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the counties will maintain structural balance and continue to improve or maintain adequate reserves and liquidity in tandem with budget growth. The outlook further reflects the expectation that the counties' sizeable tax bases will continue to grow and diversify.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE TO THE RATING

- Increased revenue raising flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE TO THE RATING

- Deterioration in the general credit profile of the obligors

- Reduction in operating flexibility and reserve levels of the obligors

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A Transportation Contract Revenue Refunding Bonds (Route 28 Project) and outstanding parity GOLT bonds are payable from proceeds of a limited two mill ad valorem real property tax (special improvement tax, currently levied at 1.7 mills) levied by the Counties of Fairfax (Aaa stable) and Loudoun (Aaa stable) on all industrial and commercial property in the Route 28 Highway Transportation Improvement District. Each county has covenanted to transfer Special Improvement Tax revenues to the fiscal agent on a monthly basis.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2022A bonds will be used to refund prior series of bonds for debt service savings with no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Fairfax County, VA is located in northeastern Virginia (Commonwealth of Virginia, Aaa stable), across the Potomac River from the District of Columbia (Aaa stable). The county's 2020 population totaled 1,146,600 according to the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey, which represents a 0.2% increase from the prior year. The county is governed by a board of supervisors (comprised of ten members that serve four-year terms) who appoint a county executive to act as the administrative head of the county.

Loudoun County, VA encompasses 521 square miles in northern Virginia (Commonwealth of Virginia, Aaa stable), approximately 25 miles northwest of Washington D.C. (District of Columbia, Aaa stable). The county operates under a traditional county form of government and is governed by a Board of Supervisors, comprised of nine members elected to four-year terms who hire a county administrator to manage day-to-day operations. The county's population totaled 420,959 in 2020 according to the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

