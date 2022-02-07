Moody's assigns Aa1 to Fort Bend County, TX's GO's and CO's; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 rating Fort Bend County, TX's $50.6 million Unlimited Tax Road Bonds, Series 2022 and $40.4 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the counties $919.7 million in outstanding parity debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 GOULT rating for the county reflects the county's large, diverse, and growing tax base, located near Houston (Aa3 stable). The rating incorporates the county's stable financial operations although reserves levels are below similarly rated peers. The rating also reflects a manageable debt and pension burden with plans for additional debt. The initial Aa1 rating of the drainage district reflects the strong credit quality of the county and overlapping governance of the district.
The Aa1 GOLT rating of the county is the same as the county's Aa1 GOULT rating, reflecting the ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory cap.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook reflects the likelihood that the county's large tax base will remain stable in the near term. Additionally, the outlook reflects the likelihood that the county's finances will remain stable despite modest declines in revenues.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Trend of operational surpluses leading to a material improvement of reserves
- Significant tax base growth
- Material decline of the debt burden
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Structural imbalances leading to a decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels
- Significant decline in taxable values
- Material debt burden increase without corresponding tax base growth
LEGAL SECURITY
The Road Bonds are direct obligations of the County, payable from a continuing ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the County, without legal limit as to rate or amount. The certificates are payable from an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county, within the limits prescribed by law. Additionally, the certificates are payable from a pledge of net revenues derived from prisoner housing contracts.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2022 Road Bonds will be used for mobility projects throughout the county. Proceeds of the Certificates of Obligation will be used for various infrastructure projects throughout the county.
PROFILE
Fort Bend County is in southeastern Texas (Aaa stable), within the Houston metropolitan area. The rapidly growing county encompasses roughly 886 square miles and has an estimated population of 811,700.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
LeRoy Ousley
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gregory Lipitz
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653