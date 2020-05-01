Moody's assigns Aa1 to Fort Bend County, TX's Series 2020 CO's and GOs; outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Fort Bend County, TX's $68.4 million Unlimited Tax Road Bonds, Series 2020; $130.3 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020; and $37.8 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 ratings reflect the county's large, diverse, and growing tax base, located in near proximity to Houston (Aa3 stable). The county's operations are stable, but reserves are below median for the rating category. The rating also reflects a manageable debt and pension burden with below average principal amortization and plans for additional debt.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fort Bend County. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Fort Bend County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the county's large tax base will remain stable in the near term. Additionally the outlook reflects our expectation that the operations will remain stable despite projected declines in revenues and increases of expenditures due to the pandemic given the county's conservative fiscal management.
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds and certificates are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county, within the limits prescribed by law. Additionally the certificates are secured by a pledge of net revenues derived from prisoner housing contracts.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the road bonds will be used to fund mobility projects. Proceeds of the refunding bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for savings with no extension of debt. Proceeds of the certificates will be used for various capital projects throughout the County.
PROFILE
Fort Bend County is in southeastern Texas (Aaa stable), within the Houston metropolitan area. The rapidly growing county encompasses roughly 886 square miles and had 739,300 residents as of 2018.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Trend of operational surpluses leading to a material improvement of reserves
- Significant tax base growth
- Material decline of the debt burden
- Decline in the use of reserves for capital expenditures
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Structural imbalances leading to a decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels
- Significant decline in taxable values
- Material debt burden increase without corresponding tax base growth
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com
