Moody's assigns Aa1 to Fort Wayne, IN's GOLT park bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Fort Wayne, IN's $10.3 million Park District Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's has affirmed the city's Aa1 issuer rating. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The new Series 2022 park bonds are limited by Indiana's (Aaa stable) circuit breaker legislation.

Moody's has also affirmed the city's other outstanding ratings, which include the Aa2 rating on outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by a property tax pledge, the Aa3 rating on outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by an income tax pledge, the A2 rating on outstanding bonds backed by food and beverage taxes issued by the Capital Improvement Board (CIB), and the A3 rating on outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by food and beverage taxes issued by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Authority.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's very healthy financial position, a moderate long-term liabilities ratio and average fixed-costs ratio. The city is an economic hub for northeast Indiana (Aaa stable) and benefits from a growing population and low cost of living. The rating also incorporates below-average resident income levels and certain limitations on its ability to raise property tax revenue.

The lack of notching between the Aa1 issuer rating and the new Series 2022 park bonds reflects the city's first budget obligation to pay debt service on the bonds.

The Aa2 rating on the outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by a property tax pledge is one notch lower than the Aa1 issuer rating, reflecting both abatement risk if the properties are unable to be used and the less essential nature of the financed projects (a convention center for the Series 2022 bonds, a parking structure and office space for the Series 2014A bonds, and a parking garage and stadium for the Series 2014 bonds). These risks are weighed against the city's pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to fund lease payments, subject to Indiana's Circuit Breaker taxing limitations.

The Aa3 rating on the outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by an income tax pledge primarily reflects very strong income tax performance with maintenance of ample coverage on annual debt service. The rating is two notches lower than the Aa1 issuer rating, reflecting the more narrow pledge of income tax revenue and abatement risk if the properties are unable to be used. The rating also considers the mix of projects financed (a city administration building for the 2020 bonds and a riverfront park for the 2022 bonds) and other credit attributes of the income tax pledge, including its broad economic base and moderate additional bonds test.

The A2 rating on the Series 2019A bonds issued by the CIB reflects the limited pledge of food and beverage tax revenue toward repayment on the bonds and adequate debt service coverage. The rating also incorporates the large economic base and a history of steady growth in food and beverage tax collections. While the coronavirus pandemic impacted revenue in 2020, subsequent collections recovered very quickly. The special tax rating also considers the credit quality of the City of Fort Wayne (Aa1) and Allen County (Aa1), given the governance connections with the CIB. The CIB is a component unit of the city, and board members are appointed by the city and county.

The A3 rating on the Series 2020 lease revenue bonds issued by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Authority reflects the same considerations as the special tax bonds issued by the CIB but is one notch lower to reflect the additional risk of abatement if the property is unable to be used. The CIB has made a parity pledge of food and beverage tax toward repayment on the lease.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's growing economy and strengthening financial position. Revenue growth and careful management of expenses led to a substantial increase in financial reserves in 2021. Growth in key revenue sources plus significant federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will continue to support the city's financial stability and allow strategic investments to services and capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened resident wealth and income profile

- Significantly reduced debt burden

- Material improvement in debt service coverage (income tax or food and beverage tax pledges)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of the local economy and tax base

- Narrowing of reserves

- Increased debt burden

- Significant weakening of debt service coverage (income tax or food and beverage tax pledges)

LEGAL SECURITY

The new Series 2022 park bonds are ultimately backed by the park district's pledge to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the park district to pay debt service, to the extent that gross revenue of the park district and other legally available revenue of the city are insufficient. We make no distinction between the city and the park district given their close connection. The property tax base is nearly identical, the park district's board is appointed by the mayor and city council, debt issuances must be approved by the city council and the financial activities of the park district are recorded as a major fund in the city's financial statements. The levy for the bonds is subject to Indiana's Circuit Breaker taxing limitations, though state law stipulates that debt service is a first budget obligation for bonds backed by ad valorem property taxes.

The outstanding property tax lease revenue bonds are ultimately backed by the city's pledge to levy an ad valorem property tax in an amount sufficient to pay debt service, a pledge which is subject to abatement risk if the property is unable to be used. The tax is also subject to Indiana's Circuit Breaker taxing limitations.

The outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by an income tax pledge are ultimately payable from the city's pledge of income tax revenue levied for economic development, a pledge which is subject to abatement risk if the property is unable to be used.

The outstanding food and beverage tax bonds are backed by the CIB's pledge of revenue received from the 1% Allen County Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax. Per state code, the county distributes the tax revenue to the CIB annually after paying debt service on outstanding bonds issued for improvements to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The CIB must hold the tax revenue in a reserve account for one year, during which it cannot be used except to make transfers back to the county for payments on the outstanding coliseum bonds. The Series 2019A bonds are also secured by net revenue from the financed parking garage. A debt service reserve is funded at the lesser of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the bonds, 125% of average annual debt service on the bonds, or 10% of the issue price of the bonds.

The outstanding lease revenue bonds backed by a food and beverage tax are backed by lease rental payments from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission (a department of the city), which are subject to abatement risk if the property is unable to be used. The obligation to make rental payments is limited to pledged revenue, which consist solely of the CIB's pledge of food and beverage tax revenue. A debt service reserve is funded at MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the new 2022 park bonds will fund improvements to Franke Park, including a new entrance, pavilion, trails and related infrastructure.

PROFILE

The City of Fort Wayne is located about 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis-Marion County (Aaa stable), and serves as the seat of Allen County. It is the second largest city in Indiana, with an estimated population of nearly 265,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer, general obligation, and lease ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the lease revenue bonds backed by an income tax pledge ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in the special tax and Lease Rental Revenue Bonds of 2020 ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. An additional methodology used in the Lease Rental Revenue Bonds of 2020 rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

