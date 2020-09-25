Moody's assigns Aa1 to Glendale USD, CA's GO Bonds, Election of 2011, Series E and 2020 Refunding Bonds, Series B; outlook stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Glendale Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds Election of 2011, Series E and 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series B (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued in the approximate par amounts of $38 million and $42 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on the district's $269.2 million outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base benefitting from the greater Los Angeles area economy, which will remain a key credit strength despite slowed growth as a result of the coronavirus. It incorporates the district's socioeconomic indicators, with average income levels and a solid assessed valuation (AV) per capita supported by substantial commercial properties within the district including Walt Disney World's movie studio, the district's largest taxpayer. The rating also factors in the district's stable finances supported by identified budget cuts in fiscal 2021 to address a projected operating deficit of $14.7 million, and early planning to address a structural imbalance in fiscal 2022. The district's debt burden is manageable with rising pension costs in common with all California school districts. The rating further accounts for the strength of the unlimited tax pledge, secured by ad valorem property taxes for debt service that are levied, collected, and disbursed by the county, outside of the district's operations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Despite slowed AV growth over the near term, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Glendale Unified School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from a large, stable tax base with average income levels. It also incorporates our expectation that the district will maintain satisfactory financial performance, with reserves consistent with historical levels. It assumes that the district will follow through on identified expenditure reductions in fiscal 2021 to address a projected operating deficit of $14.7 million and required budget cuts of around $15 million in fiscal 2022 to address reductions in state funding and declining enrollment and maintain budgetary balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in resident income levels

- Sustained increases in both liquidity and fund balance reserves

- Attainment of community funded status

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial profile including failure to make required expenditure reductions to maintain budgetary balance

- Significant and protracted decline in assessed value

- Continued enrollment declines that negatively impact financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. The county rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Election of 2011, Series E bonds represents the final issuance of this authorization and will fund a variety of capital projects including a major pool project at one of the high schools and the addition of two new school buildings onto existing schools to replace portable classrooms.

The 2020 Refunding Bonds, Series B will refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding 2012 General Obligation Refunding Bonds and General Obligation Bonds Election of 2011, Series B Bonds for net present value savings estimated at 4% of refunded par. There is no extension of debt service amortization.

PROFILE

Located nine miles north of downtown Los Angeles, Glendale Unified School District encompasses 36 square miles in the metro core of Los Angeles County. The district serves the residents of the City of Glendale, La Crescenta, and small portions of La Canada Flintridge and unincorporated Los Angeles County, with an estimated population of close to 218,000. The district operates 32 schools, including 21 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 4 high schools, 1 continuation high school, 1 independent study academy, and 1 special needs school. While benefitting from net out of district transfers between 300 and 400 students annually, the district's overall enrollment continues to edge downward, with modest annual declines averaging (0.5%) over the past decade. Enrollment for fiscal 2021 is estimated at 25,282 students. While this represents a loss of 246 students from the prior year, the district will be held harmless for enrollment losses in fiscal 2021. However, ongoing declines in enrollment could pressure financial performance.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

