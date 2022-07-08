Moody's assigns Aa1 to Honolulu, HI's 2022 B & C GO Bonds and affirms Aa1 on outstanding GOs; revises outlook to stable

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City & County of Honolulu, HI's approximately $77.3 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022B and $22.9 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022C and affirmed the Aa1 rating on Honolulu's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Post-issuance, the City & County will have $4.4 billion outstanding GOULT bonds. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings take into account Honolulu's massive tax base that has shown healthy long-term growth, as well as the strength and stability of the City & County's financial profile derived from that tax base. While tourism is a key driver of the state's economy, most of Honolulu's revenue is derived from property taxes, which had only a very modest decline due to the effect of the pandemic on commercial property value and is having a strong rebound as tourism recovers. The City & County's very low tax rates and property assessments that lag market activity by 18 to 24 months provide Honolulu with substantial flexibility to respond to economic declines.

Ample liquidity provides the City & County a substantial buffer to manage cash flows. As a result, Honolulu's financial profile remained solid over the last year, despite a slight decline in property tax revenue. Large private and public construction projects and a significant military presence provide economic stability, and tourism is recovering as domestic and some international travel restrictions have been lifted. Honolulu has been the beneficiary of substantial federal aid. The fixed cost burden is elevated, but manageable, as the City & County has over the last several years adjusted its financial operations to respond to higher required contribution rates for pension and OPEB liabilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the economy's healthy pace of recovery from the effects of the pandemic. It further reflects materially improved fiscal flexibility provided by Honolulu's decision to implement a 3% Oahu transient accommodations tax in fiscal 2022, which will nearly double the amount of TAT the City & County had received from the state prior to the pandemic. Additionally, management has made significant progress in restructuring the administration of the rail project, scaling back the project and addressing technical and financial challenges, thereby reducing contingent liability risks associated with the cost and timeline for project completion. Moreover, we consider governance to be a factor driving the outlook revision.

The stable outlook reflects our view that the economy and tax base will continue to grow at a healthy pace and that Honolulu's revenue will grow through effective management of tax rate and assessment practices and strong fiscal management. It further reflects our view that improved management of the rail project has substantially reduced risks associated with project completion and that future operating subsidies for the project will be manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material improvement in the financial position

- Material improvement in the funding of OPEB and pension liabilities - Reduced fixed cost burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained economic weakness leading to declines in assessed values and property tax collections

- Material declines in the financial position - Inability to manage substantial fixed costs - Substantial growth in the City & County's contribution to the rail project beyond current projections

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge; debt service payments represent a first charge on the City & County's general fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance capital costs of the City & County and for other public purposes and to purchase equipment.

PROFILE

Coterminous with the island of Oahu, the City & County of Honolulu is the capital city of the State of Hawaii (Aa2 positive) and the economic and political center of the state. Nearly one million people live on the island, constituting about 70% of the state's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

