Moody's assigns Aa1 to Horry County, SC's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to Horry County, SC's $35.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A and $1.5 million General Obligation Bonds (Horry County Fire Protection District), Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the county's outstanding GOULT debt, which will total approximately $99 million following the new issuances. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 GOULT rating incorporates the county's strong revenue base that remained resilient over the last two years despite a sharp (albeit temporary) economic slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating also reflects the county's trend of balanced financial operations, strong reserves, and manageable long-term liabilities. These strengths are balanced against the county's resident income metrics that are lower than similarly rated counties, along with its relatively high reliance on a tourism economy and exposure to environmental risks.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the county's financial position will remain strong, supported by management's conservative budgeting and formal fiscal policies. The outlook also considers the county's large tax base that will continue to experience steady growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant improvement in resident income and wealth levels
- Continued economic diversification away from tourism
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained declines in reserves and liquidity
- Material increase in total long-term liabilities
LEGAL SECURITY
The county's GOULT bonds are backed by the full faith, credit and taxing power of the county, and there shall be levied a property tax, without limit, for the repayment of the bonds. The Series 2022B, 2021C, 2020B, 2016A, and 2011A bonds are first backed by and payable from an unlimited property tax that is levied within the Horry County Fire Protection District. In the event the taxes levied in the fire district are insufficient to pay debt service on the fire protection bonds, the county is required to levy and collect property taxes on all taxable property in the county sufficient to cover debt service on the bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2022A GOULT bonds will finance several capital projects, including construction of a public safety training facility, acquisition and renovation of county office space, and rehabilitation of multiple buildings and complexes. The 2022B GOULT bonds will fund a portion of the cost of expanding the county's firefighting facilities.
PROFILE
Horry County provides a range of standard municipal services including public safety, road maintenance, planning and zoning, public health, parks and recreation, among several other services. The county's population was 351,029 as of the 2020 US Census.
