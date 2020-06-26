Moody's assigns Aa1 to Huntington Beach City School District's (CA) Election of 2016 GO Bonds, Series C and Aa3 to 2020 Refunding COPs

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Huntington Beach City School District's (CA) Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series C. We also assigned a Aa3 rating to the district's 2020 Refunding Certificates of Participation (COPs). The expected par amount for the GO bonds is approximately $70.0 million and the expected par amount for the COPs is $11.0 million. Concurrently, we affirmed the Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding GOs and Aa3 ratings on its outstanding COPs, affecting $88.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 GO ratings incorporate the district large and diverse tax base that is poised for continued solid growth yet at a slower rate due to the sharp slowdown in the economy because of coronavirus, as well as the district residents' strong wealth profile. The ratings also factor the district's sound financial position despite recent operating deficits. Reserves have declined to a below-average level, however management's commitment to rebuilding reserves and prudent fiscal practices as well as our expectation that the district will attain community funded status by fiscal 2022 are factored into the ratings. Management's prudent fiscal practices include the recent adoption of a budget resolution plan, and closure of a school to maximize efficiencies. The ratings also reflect the district's above-average pension burden, low OPEB and debt burdens as well as the above-average legal strength of California school district GO bonds.

The Aa3 COP ratings are two notches lower than the Aa1 ratings on the district's GO bonds. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a two-notch distinction between a GO bond rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. This two-notch distinction reflects both the absence of California GO bond security features, which provide uplift to the GO rating, and the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Huntington Beach City School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The district closed school facilities in March because of the coronavirus crisis. California's Senate Bill 117 guarantees all districts funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020, and waives instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in the current fiscal year. Positively, the district already had a 1-to-1 computer device allocation to students prior to the crisis, enabling it to transition to remote learning fairly seamlessly. In addition, costs related to coronavirus are expected to be covered by state and federal funds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increase in reserves and liquidity

- Deep entrenchment into community funded status

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in reserves and liquidity larger than currently projected

- Substantial growth in debt or pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by Orange County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

The Certificates of Participation are secured by lease payments to be made by the district to the Huntington Beach City School District Financing Corporation under a lease agreement for use and occupancy of Peterson School Site. The facilities have an appraised value that exceeds the value of the COPs. Moody's considers the leased assets "more essential," and the financing is structured as a standard California abatement lease.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The GO bonds will finance various capital improvement projects. The COPs will refund a partial or the full amount outstanding Series 2010 COPs and 2014 equipment lease for savings and there is no extension in maturity.

PROFILE

Huntington Beach City School District is located in the western coastal area of Orange County, approximately 35 miles southeast of the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) and 90 miles northwest of the City of San Diego (Aa2 stable). The district operates six elementary schools and two middle schools and has a total enrollment of 6,456 students as of fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in this lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

