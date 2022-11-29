Moody's assigns Aa1 to Idaho Housing & Finance Association, Single Family Mortgage Bonds 2022 Series A; outlook stable

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 rating to the proposed $253,615,000 of Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA), Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2022 Series A (Federally Taxable) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the General Indenture of Trust, dated as of July 1, 2019 (the "2019 General Indenture"). We maintain an Aa1 rating on all issued and outstanding bonds under the 2019 General Indenture The outlook is stable.

The Bonds are separately secured and not on parity with previously issued and outstanding bonds under IHFA's existing trust indentures.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the Bonds is based on anticipated strong bondholders security, consisting of a combination of mortgage backed securities (MBS) and a portfolio of whole loans, and on management active role and oversight. As of June 30, 2022, Moody's adjusted asset-to-debt ratio (PADR) and margins (net revenues as a percent of total revenues) stood at 1.32x and 40%, respectively. Additionally, cash flow projections exhibit sufficient revenues to pay timely debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the favorable pledged security features, the legal structure of the transaction and our expectation that IHFA will mainly purchase MBS going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- For the long term Aa1 rating: A substantial increase in the share of MBS to cover nearly 100% of bonds outstanding, a significant increase in asset-to-debt ratio, or both may pressure the rating upward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- For the long term Aa1 rating: Actions by management that increase program risk, including significant increase in the share of whole loans securing the bonds or in the share of variable rate debt; significant decline in program financial position, including reductions in the asset-to-debt ratio or weakened cash flow projections; or significant increase in program delinquencies and foreclosures.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligation of IHFA, secured on a parity basis by MBS (mainly multi-issuer MBS), first mortgage loan payments, and other revenues and assets that will be pledged under the 2019 General Indenture, including investment earnings and debt service reserve fund (DSRF). The DSRF requirement is 5% of outstanding whole loans principal and none for MBS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Bonds will be used to finance or reimburse IHFA for the purchase of, or a participation interest in, MBS that will be backed by pools of mortgage loans that have been or will be made by participating lenders or other lenders to persons of low and moderate income within the State of Idaho or in the state of another lender of Federal Housing Administration insured mortgage loans or Department of Veterans Affairs or Rural Housing and Community Development Service of the Department of Agriculture guaranteed mortgage loans eligible per Government National Mortgage Association requirements to acquire or originate eligible mortgage loans to be used in the creation, marketing, and servicing of MBS.

PROFILE

IHFA is an instrumentality of the State of Idaho with the mission of providing affordable housing for persons and families of limited income. Its primary business activity is funding the purchase and servicing of single family homes mortgages loans. IHFA is a self-sufficient housing finance agency and has 344 employees administering a variety of programs. The 2019 General Indenture will be one of five indentures that comprise IHFA outstanding single-family debt.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in Ocotober 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

