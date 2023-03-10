Moody's assigns Aa1 to Idaho Housing & Finance Association, Single Family Mortgage Bonds 2023 Series A and 2023 Series B-1; outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 rating to the proposed $65,165,000 Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2023 Series A (Fixed Rate) (Non-AMT) and $50,040,000 Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2023 Series B-1 (Fixed Rate) (Federally Taxable), collectively the "Bonds". The Bonds will be issued under the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's (IHFA) General Indenture of Trust, dated as of July 1, 2019 (the "2019 Indenture"). We maintain an Aa1 rating on all outstanding bonds under the 2019 Indenture. The outlook is stable.

The Bonds are separately secured and not on parity with previously issued and outstanding bonds under IHFA's existing trust indentures.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the Bonds is largely based on anticipated strong bondholders security, consisting of mortgage backed securities (MBS) and a limited portfolio of whole loans together with management's active role and oversight. The rating also incorporates healthy balance sheet, demonstrated by Moody's adjusted asset-to-debt ratio (PADR) of about 1.32 x, as of June 30, 2022. Margins (net revenues as a percent of total revenues) which stood at about 2.5% are low compared to peers. However, we anticipate them to improve as loan financing under the 2019 Indenture accelerates.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the pledged security features, the legal structure of the transaction and our expectation that IHFA will mainly purchase MBS going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-A substantial increase in the share of MBS to cover nearly 100% of bonds outstanding, a significant increase in asset-to-debt ratio, or both.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Actions by management that increase program risk, including significant increase in the share of whole loans securing the bonds or in the share of variable rate debt and related derivative instruments.

-Significant decline in program financial position or deteriorated loan portfolio performance.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligation of IHFA, secured on a parity basis by MBS, including multi-issuer MBS, mortgage loan repayments, other funds and accounts pledged under the 2019 Indenture and investment earnings.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Bonds will be used to (i) finance the purchase of, or reimburse IHFA for the purchase of, or a participation interest in, MBS, (ii) make deposits in the funds and accounts required by the 2019 Indenture, (iii) pay costs of issuance and (iv) pay servicing release premiums, where applicable.

PROFILE

IHFA is an instrumentality of the State of Idaho with the mission of providing affordable housing for persons and families of limited income. Its primary business activity is funding the purchase and servicing of single family homes mortgages loans. IHFA is a self-sufficient housing finance agency and has 344 employees administering a variety of programs. The 2019 Indenture will be one of five indentures that comprise IHFA outstanding single-family debt.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

