Moody's assigns Aa1 to Idaho Housing & Finance Association's Series 2023A sales tax bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the approximately $358 million Idaho Housing & Finance Association's (IHFA) Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund, Series 2023A. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa1 ratings on the following: the Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program; bonds issued by the Idaho Bond Bank Authority (IBBA) with a backstop pledge of state sales taxes; and sales tax revenue bonds previously issued by the IHFA (Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) Fund, Series 2022A bonds). The association plans to price the Series 2023A bonds the week of March 27, 2023. The outlook is stable.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908032158 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings on the IBBA and IHFA TECM fund bonds reflect the general economic strengths of the State of Idaho (Aaa stable) and specifically the strong performance in state sales taxes pledged to the bonds. The ratings also incorporate the broad nature of the state's sales tax base and the high coverage by state sales taxes of debt service on outstanding debt.

The Aa1 rating on the guaranty program reflects a pledge made by the State of Idaho of its sales taxes on the payment of qualified school district bonds. The pledge of state taxes benefits from the general economic strengths of the State of Idaho and specifically the very strong performance in sales tax collections. The rating incorporates the broad nature of the state's sales tax base.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the IBBA and IHFA TECM bonds is based on the stable outlook of the State of Idaho. The stable outlook on the rating of the Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program is also derived from the state's stable outlook. The state's stable outlook reflects the expectation that the fundamental credit factors of the State of Idaho will remain strong and continue to support its Aaa issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong legal constraints on the establishment of claims to sales taxes with priority status relative to the bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the State of Idaho's issuer rating

- Significant declines in state sales taxes

LEGAL SECURITY

School district bonds covered by the Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program are secured by statute pledging the state's general fund sales taxes to pay debt service in the event that participating school districts do not make timely payments on their voter-approved bonds.

The IBBA revenue bonds are ultimately secured by statute pledging the state's general fund sales taxes to pay debt service in the event that participants do not make timely payments on their loans.

The IHFA TECM fund bonds are payable from an allocation of state sales taxes to the TECM fund. State statute establishes a lien on the sales taxes deposited in the TECM fund and the state has established a continuous appropriation of the TECM fund allocation. State statute sets the TECM fund allocation of sales taxes at the greater of 4.5% of total state sales tax collections or $80 million. The state distributes amounts above $80 million to local governments to support highway and other transportation-related projects.

Use of sales taxes for the guaranty program and the payment of IBBA bonds is subject, in state statute, to multiple priority claims, but those claims altogether comprise a small share of gross state sales taxes (8% in fiscal 2022). There are further statutory claims on sales taxes prior to the payment of the IHFA TECM bonds. In fiscal 2022, those further claims represented another 11% of gross state sales taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2023A bonds will finance improvements to transportation corridors throughout the state.

PROFILE

Idaho is the 38th-largest US state by population, with approximately 1.9 million residents. It had an estimated gross domestic product of $111 billion as of the third quarter of 2022.

The Idaho Bond Bank Authority provides loans to local governments for infrastructure projects. The state legislature created the authority in 2001 and, via constitutional amendment, authorized the authority to issue bonds for the purpose of financing local government loans.

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is empowered by the Idaho state legislature to issue bonds for various public purposes, including housing and transportation infrastructure. The association is the largest issuer of bonds in the State of Idaho.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908032158 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Butler

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

