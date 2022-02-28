Moody's assigns Aa1 to Idaho's sales tax bonds issued by Idaho Housing & Finance Association; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to approximately $325 million of Idaho's Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund, Series 2022A, issued by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. This is the first bond issuance under this program. The bonds are scheduled to sell on or about March 29. The outlook is stable. Other state ratings are maintained at this time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the breadth and strength of the state of Idaho's (Aaa stable) sales tax base, from which continuous appropriations are made by the state in support of the bonds. Statute limits the amount of sales taxes dedicated to the transportation programs supported by the bonds, but this limitation does not apply to the payment of the bonds themselves, which are ultimately payable from all state sales taxes. While the allocation of sales tax to support the bonds provides up to 1 times coverage of debt service, projected fiscal 2022 gross sales taxes will provide over 30 times maximum debt service amounts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The bonds carry the stable outlook of the state. The state's stable outlook reflects the expectation that Idaho's strong economic growth trend will continue and conservative fiscal management will balance new growth-induced needs with structurally balanced financial performance and ample reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Stronger legal provisions, such as a higher additional bonds test, broadening of the pledged revenue base, or legal constraints on further allocations of sales tax collections that are prior to the allocation for these bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Creation of significant additional prior claims on state sales tax revenue that reduce available resources to support debt service

- Substantial, sustained decline in state sales tax revenue that pressures debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is payable from an allocation of state sales tax revenue to the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund (TECM) fund. The lien on the sales tax is established by statute and the sales tax allocation and its subsequent transfers to the TECM debt service fund and the trustee are all continuously appropriated.

The allocation is set by statute at the greater of 4.5% of sales tax collections or $80 million to be distributed to the TECM fund on a minimum 80/12 ($6,666.666.67/month) basis until the $80 million is reached. The monthly distribution is based on a Memorandum of Understanding among the Idaho State Tax Commission, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the Division of Financial Management. Amounts above $80 million will be distributed to local governments for highway and transportation-related projects.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A sales tax bonds will be used for improvements in certain high priority transportation corridors around the state of Idaho.

PROFILE

Idaho is the 39th-largest state, with a population of 1.8 million. It had a gross domestic product of $74.1 billion as of December 2020, which ranks 41st in the US and per capita income of $48,616.

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is empowered by the Idaho state legislature to issue bonds for various public purposes, including housing and transportation infrastructure. The Association is the largest issuer of bonds in the State of Idaho.

