Moody's assigns Aa1 to Intermountain Healthcare's new bonds, outlook stable; Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System's Aa3 rating on review for upgrade

New York, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Intermountain Healthcare's (Intermountain) Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Intermountain Healthcare), Series 2022B (Intermountain Healthcare), Series 2022C (Intermountain Healthcare), Series 2022D (Intermountain Healthcare), Series 2022E (Intermountain Healthcare), and Series 2022F (Intermountain Healthcare). The Series 2022B and Series 2022C bonds will be issued as long mode put bonds while the Series 2022D will be issued as floating rate notes (FRN mode). The Series 2022E and 2022F bonds will be issued in daily and weekly modes, respectively, backed by Intermountain's self-liquidity. However, Moody's is not opining on the short-term rating of the Series 2022E and 2022F bonds as Moody's does not express an opinion on Intermountain's ability to fund unremarketed tenders on its self-liquidity backed debt. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed existing Aa1 and Aa1/VMIG 1 ratings of Intermountain (previously issued under IHC Health Services, Inc.). The outlook is stable. The VMIG 1 ratings reflect the presence of standby bond purchase agreements and the creditworthiness of Intermountain.

Moody's has also placed the Aa3 ratings of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System (SCL Health) under review for upgrade, reflecting the expected note substitution of all of SLC Health's debt simultaneous with the closing of the Series 2022 bonds. This impacts approximately $950 million of SCL Health's debt. Assuming completion of the MTI substitution, Moody's expects that the long-term rating on SLC Health's bonds would equate to the long-term rating of Intermountain. The short-term VMIG 1 on the self-liquidity debt of SCL Health is unchanged at this time. However, upon the execution of the note substitution provision, Moody's expects to withdraw this VMIG 1 rating as we do not express an opinion on Intermountain's short-term rating associated with its self-liquidity backed debt. Following this transaction and inclusive of SCL Health's unrefunded legacy debt, Intermountain will have about $4.5 billion in total par debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Intermountain's Aa1 reflect its ability, following its combination with SCL Health, to absorb a meaningful (20%) increase in debt, while still maintaining very strong, albeit lower, cash to debt and days cash metrics.

The Aa1 also reflects the system's exceptional credit quality, which will continue to benefit from its distinctly leading market position in Utah, and expectations of a return to very low operating leverage. Strong financial discipline and highly centralized management support the likelihood that Intermountain will be able to return to historically favorable operating cash flow margins following a downturn in fiscal 2022, attributed largely to higher labor costs. Its recent merger with SCL Health will provide better geographic reach and favorable presence in several markets in Colorado and Montana. Importantly, this merger will provide Intermountain with the opportunity to continue to expand its population health and risk-based experience in proximate markets as it did with the purchase of two physician groups in Las Vegas and Nampa, Idaho in recent years. Over time, this will aid growth in health plan premiums and capitated revenues, which provide business line diversification. Already benefiting from Utah's very favorable economic and regulatory environment, Intermountain will enjoy good population growth in several newer markets. In addition to facing challenges in restoring margins, Intermountain's elevated capital spend will likely require additional debt beyond this offering, which could impede a return to low operating leverage. The system will also face meaningful competition in Denver and higher reliance on governmental payers. The likelihood of further acquisition activity provides uncertainty.

SLC Health's Aa3 rating has been placed under review for upgrade reflecting a change in corporate structure and the anticipated change in bondholder security. Simultaneous with the issuance of the Series 2022 bonds, Intermountain Health Care, Inc.'s MTI will replace SCL Health's MTI, which will be terminated. In accordance with a note substitution provision under SLC Health's MTI, all outstanding long-term debt obligations of legacy SCL Health will be pari-passu with Intermountain's debt obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Intermountain will be able to achieve solid OCF margins in fiscal 2022 on a combined basis, and continue to show improvement thereafter. As a result, debt to cash flow will likely favorably decline after peaking in fiscal 2022. The outlook also assumes that Intermountain will maintain very strong days cash and cash to debt metrics despite sizeable capital projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Highly unlikely given regulatory and competitive risks of the healthcare industry

- Short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to restore operating cash flow margins or reduce debt to cash flow

- Decline in days cash or cash to debt metrics beyond expectations - Additional borrowings that impede improvement in operating leverage or further impair balance sheet leverage - Further acquisition activity that dilutes operating or balance sheet measures or introduces heightened competitive risks - Short-term rating: Moody's downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the long-term rating of Intermountain Healthcare

LEGAL SECURITY

Following this transaction, the bonds will be secured by an unsecured general obligation of the new obligated group, which includes the parent, Intermountain Health Care, Inc., all hospitals under IHC Health Services, Inc. and seven hospitals under Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, SelectHealth and Intermountain Nevada (formerly HealthCare Partners Nevada) as well as several other non-hospital affiliates including Classic Aviation, Intermountain Ventures, Intermountain Healthcare Foundation and Saltzer Medical Group are not members of the obligated group.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund capital projects and refinance existing debt of both legacy Intermountain and SCL Health.

PROFILE

Intermountain Health Care, Inc., a 501(c)(3) integrated health care system, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The system serves communities in seven states: Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Kansas. The system includes 32 hospitals and about 4,000 employed physicians and advanced practitioners at 385 clinics (including Intermountain Nevada, a medical group in Las Vegas), and a health insurance company called SelectHealth that covers over 1 million lives. Intermountain and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System (SCL Health) merged on April 1, 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

