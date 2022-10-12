Moody's assigns Aa1 to Jefferson ESD (San Mateo County), CA's Election of 2022 GO Bonds, Series A; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Jefferson Elementary School District (San Mateo County), CA's $22.5 million Election of 2022 General Obligation Bonds, Series A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating for the district, which reflects its ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structure features. Moody's also maintains a Aa3 rating on the district's $11 million outstanding certificates of participation (COPs). Post issuance, the district will have about $133.7 million in outstanding general obligation (GOULT) bonds. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's central and relatively affordable location within the San Francisco Bay Area, with above-average resident income and wealth measures. The district's declining enrollment is typical of a California school district, with significant new residential development expected to moderate that trend. The rating further reflects the district's robust financial position, supported by prudent financial practices and benefiting from the increases in state funding for education. The district's track record of strong voter approval for its parcel tax and bond measures is another credit positive attribute. The rating further incorporates an elevated balance sheet leverage and a moderate annual fixed cost ratio.
The Aa1 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district will maintain its strong financial position and that residential development will support tax base growth and moderation of enrollment declines.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Sustained growth in reserves and liquidity
- Significant appreciation of resident socioeconomic measures and trend of enrollment growth
- Significant moderation of long-term liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Deterioration of the district's financial position
- Enrollment declines that translate to material budgetary pressure
- Growth in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Mateo County on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will be used to acquire, repair and construct district equipment, sites and facilities, as authorized by the voters of the district at the election on June 7, 2022, as well as to prepay and defease the district's Certificates of Participation (2021 Workforce Housing Project).
PROFILE
Jefferson Elementary School District encompasses about 27 square miles in northern San Mateo County (Aaa stable), immediately south of San Francisco (Aaa stable), serving about 92,000 residents of Daly City, Colma, a small portion of Pacifica and the unincorporated area of Broadmoor. The district operates one preschool, ten elementary schools, three intermediate schools, and one K-8 school, with total enrollment of about 5,100 students for fiscal 2022.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lori Trevino
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gregory Lipitz
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653