Moody's assigns Aa1 to Katy ISD, TX's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Katy Independent School District, TX's $268 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer rating as well as the Aa1 underlying general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The outlook on the rating is stable. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following this issuance, the district will have $2.2 billion of total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy local economy and strong revenue generating base supported by its advantageous location within the economically vibrant Houston (Aa3 stable) metropolitan area. The rating also reflects the district's favorable economic indices, such as resident income and full value per capita, and positive enrollment trends. The rating is additionally supported by strong fiscal management and healthy reserves, though the rating is constrained by slightly elevated long term liabilities compared to similarly rated peers.

The Aa1 rating assigned to the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is the same as the issuer rating, reflecting an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The lack of a distinction between the Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 GOLT rating reflects the district's taxing headroom under the limited cap that provides over 80 times coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the GOLT debt, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory limitation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the local economy will continue to expand, supporting continued favorable enrollment trends and revenue growth. The outlook further reflects our expectation that the district's strong fiscal management and additional revenue will continue to support a healthy financial position and will keep the leverage profile manageable despite growing capital needs driven by rapid enrollment growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Moderation of long-term liabilities

- Strengthened full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in long-term liabilities and/or fixed costs

- Sustained deficits that erode financial reserves/liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding GOULT debt is payable from an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the district. The outstanding GOLT debt is payable by the district's operational tax levy. Certain series are further payable from the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance various capital projects, including construction of five new schools, renovations and improvements at existing facilities, and to purchase land and buses.

PROFILE

Katy Independent School District is located approximately 30 miles west of the City of Houston and covers 181 square miles within Harris County (Aaa stable), Fort Bend County (Aa1 stable), and Waller County. The district provides primary and secondary education to 90,435 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021

