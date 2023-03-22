Moody's assigns Aa1 to Los Angeles County MTA, CA's 2023-A Prop C Sales Tax Refunding Bonds; affirms outstanding ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, CA's $237.7 million Proposition C Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Senior Bonds, Series 2023-A. At the same time, we have affirmed the Aa1 rating on the authority's $760.8 million outstanding Proposition A First Tier Senior Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, the Aa1 rating on its $1.77 billion outstanding Proposition C Senior Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, the Aa1 rating on its $1.46 billion outstanding Measure R Senior Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, the Aa2 rating on its Proposition A Third Tier Commercial Paper Program Bank Bonds, the Aa2 on its Proposition C Subordinate Obligation Bank Bonds, and the Aa2 rating on its $52.3 million outstanding General Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings on the authority's Prop A, Prop C and Measure R senior sales tax bonds reflect strong coverage of debt service by pledged sales tax revenue, the size and diversity of the economic base from which sales taxes are generated, and continued growth in pledged revenues. The ratings also incorporate historical and potential volatility of pledged revenue and the strong structural requirement that sales tax revenues are transferred directly from the State of California (Aa2 stable) to the trustee. The additional bonds test (ABT) for these respective senior lien sales tax bonding programs, and the board policy that effectively limits the issuance of additional Prop C senior bonds to an amount well below its ABT, are also considered in these ratings.

The Aa2 rating on the General Revenue bonds reflects ample coverage by pledged operating revenues and remaining Prop A and Prop C sales tax revenues after paying debt service on senior obligations. The rating on the General Revenue Bonds also considers the closed lien of the bonding program.

The Aa2 ratings on the Prop A Third Tier Commercial Paper Bank Bonds and the Prop C Subordinate Obligation Bank Bonds, one notch below the ratings on the Prop A and Prop C senior sales tax bonds, respectively, reflect the subordinate lien on sales tax revenues securing these programs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the expectation that pledged revenue will continue to provide sound debt service coverage on the authority's debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained reduction in the volatility of sales tax revenues coupled with a permanent increase in coverage levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The issuance of a large amount of sales tax revenue bonds coupled with debt policy changes resulting in lower than expected coverage

- Unanticipated deterioration of the county's economic base

LEGAL SECURITY

The Prop A, Prop C and Measure R senior sales tax bonds are secured by a first lien of the authority's allocation of the Prop A, Prop C and Measure R half-cent sales taxes, respectively.

The Prop A Third Tier Commercial Paper Notes are secured by Prop A sales tax revenue on a subordinate basis to the Prop A First Tier Senior Lien Bonds and Prop A Second Tier Obligations, if any. Currently, there are no Proposition A Second Tier Obligations outstanding, nor are any Second Tier Obligations currently expected to be issued.

The Prop C Subordinate Lien Obligations are secured by Prop C sales tax revenue on a subordinate basis to the Prop C Senior Lien Bonds.

The general revenue bonds are secured by a gross pledge of general operating revenues and remaining Prop A and Prop C sales tax revenue after paying debt service on Prop A First Tier, Second Tier and Third Tier Obligations, Prop C Senior Lien and Subordinate Lien Obligations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Proposition C Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Senior Bonds, Series 2023-A will refund all or a portion of the authority's outstanding Proposition C Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Senior Bonds, Series 2013-B, Series 2013-C and Series 2014-A.

PROFILE

The authority serves as a planner, coordinator, designer, builder and operator of the transportation network serving Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), the most populous county in the nation. The authority provides bus and rail transit for 1,433 square miles across 88 cities. Based on ridership, it is the third largest system in the US, after New York and Chicago.

Like all US transit systems, LACMTA's ridership declined sharply beginning in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and ridership remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels. The authority received substantial federal assistance to offset the shortfall in farebox revenue, and the authority's primary funding source is voter-approved sales taxes.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

