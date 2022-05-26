Moody's assigns Aa1 to Los Angeles County MTA's (CA) 2022-A Prop C Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (CA) (LACMTA's) $41.4 million Proposition C Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Senior Bonds, Series 2022-A. Post issuance, LACMTA will have approximately $1.9 billion Prop C senior bonds outstanding, all rated Aa1. In addition to the Prop C senior bonds, the authority also has $2.5 billion of rated long-term debt issued under separate securities: $847.3 million Prop A First Tier Senior Bonds, rated Aa1; $1.5 billion Measure R Senior Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, rated Aa1; and $61.4 million General Revenue Bonds, rated Aa2. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating on the Prop C senior sales tax bonds reflects the robust and diverse economic base from which sales taxes are generated, the growth in pledged revenue collections over the last decade, and strong coverage of debt service by pledged revenue. The rating also factors in the strong structural requirement that sales tax revenues are transferred directly from the State of California (Aa2 stable) to the trustee, and the authority's board policy that effectively limits additional borrowings at a level above the program's satisfactory additional bonds test. The historical volatility of sales tax collections is also considered.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is based on the expectation that pledged revenue will continue to grow moderately and future borrowings will be limited, supporting sound debt service coverage on the Prop C bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Sustained reduction in the volatility of sales tax revenues coupled with a permanent increase in coverage levels
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- The issuance of a large amount of sales tax revenue bonds coupled with debt policy changes resulting in lower than expected coverage
- Unanticipated deterioration of the county's economic base
LEGAL SECURITY
The Prop C senior sales tax bonds are secured by a first lien on the LACMTA's allocation of the Prop C sales taxes, a half-cent sales tax collected county wide.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Prop C Series 2022-A will refund the authority's Proposition C Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Senior Bonds, Series 2012-A and Series 2012-B.
PROFILE
The authority serves as a planner, coordinator, designer, builder and operator of the transportation network serving Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), the most populous county in the nation. The authority provides bus and rail transit for 1,433 square miles across 88 cities. Based on ridership, it is the third largest system in the US, after New York and Chicago. The bus system is the second largest in the US, after New York.
Like all US transit systems, LACMTA's ridership declined sharply beginning in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and ridership remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels. The authority received substantial federal assistance to offset the shortfall in farebox revenue, and the authority's primary funding source is voter-approved sales taxes.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
