Moody's assigns Aa1 to MD CDA RRB 2022 A, 2022 B; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating in connection with Maryland Community Development Administration's $111,625,000 Residential Revenue Bonds 2022 Series A (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds) and $37,375,000 Residential Revenue Bonds 2022 Series B (Federally Taxable) (Social Bonds). We are also maintaining the Aa1 ratings on all outstanding Residential Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

-RATINGS RATIONALE

-The Aa1 rating is based upon the strong program asset-to-debt ratio (PADR) of the program, at 1.211x as of June 30, 2021, and the increasing proportion of MBS in the loan portfolio, at 71% as of December 31, 2021. These strengths mitigate the risk of loan losses in the whole loan portion of the portfolio. While increased issuance may cause the PADR to decline, the program's substantial overcollateralization provides enough cushion to absorb this issuance.

-RATING OUTLOOK

-The stable outlook is based upon the issuer's intention to add only MBS to the portfolio going forward which will reduce the potential for loan losses. In addition, the strong PADR will absorb additional leveraging and any impact of loan forbearance or foreclosure that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

--The majority of the loan portfolio converted to MBS combined with financial metrics consistent with the Aaa level and a manageable variable rate debt load

-FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

--Significant deterioration of financial and/or portfolio performance

-LEGAL SECURITY

-The bonds are special obligations of the Community Development Administration. The bonds are payable solely from the revenues and assets of CDA pledged under the Resolution which consist primarily of interest on first lien mortgages, investments and reserves held with the trustee. There is a Debt Service Reserve Requirement for whole loans of 2% of loans and lendable proceeds.

-The Administration has also established a Collateral Reserve Fund under the bond resolution to provide additional pledged collateral as it deems appropriate.

-USE OF PROCEEDS

-Proceeds from the 2022 Series A bonds will be used to redeem bonds and purchase MBS. Proceeds from the 2022 Series B will be used to purchase MBS.

-PROFILE

-The Residential Revenue Bonds program was created by Maryland Community Development Administration to finance single family housing loans for persons or families of limited incomes in the state of Maryland.

-METHODOLOGY

-The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

